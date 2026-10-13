"Like British rule, we will drive out Gyanesh Kumar": Amarinder Raja Warring

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday targeted the BJP over the CEC Gyanesh Kumar controversy, declaring that just as the Congress drove out British rule, the party will now fight to oust Kumar from his post in the Election Commission of India (ECI). Speaking to reporters following the conclusion of a high tea meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence, the Congress MP said, "We fought and drove out the British. Now, we will fight to oust Gyanesh Kumar. It is even possible that a cabinet notification could be issued tomorrow stating that no more than four people may live in a single household. Amit Shah might enact a new law limiting households to just four people with the added stipulation that there must be two women and two men. Such things are possible; anything can happen, something entirely new. It will persist until we succeed in ousting Gyanesh Kumar," said Warring.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, hosted a high tea meeting for key INDIA alliance members, which aimed at fostering unity among opposition members. The meeting brought together a significant cross-section of the political spectrum. The LoP has extended invitations to top leaders of the INDIA alliance, various opposition Members of Parliament, and representatives from prominent student organisations.

The gathering is being viewed as a strategic move by the opposition bloc to consolidate its position and discuss a unified roadmap ahead of the upcoming parliamentary sessions. As the Congress party continues to intensify its agitation against the central government on various issues, this meeting is seen as a key platform for coordinating the opposition’s stance on national affairs. The presence of senior leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, underscores the importance of the discussions intended to streamline the opposition's strategy and address concerns regarding the current political climate.

Addressing the gathering after the meeting, Gandhi accused the government of undermining democratic institutions and said the opposition would jointly fight to restore democratic rule. “There is no parallel protest; there is one singular protest, and the protest has one mission: the restoration of democracy in India. Democracy has been destroyed, the Election Commission is destroyed, the Constitution is torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule in this country," Gandhi said.

He alleged PM Narendra Modi as the main "architect", Home Minister Amit Shah as the "implementer" of destroying the Indian Constitution. “The people who have done this: Modi, the main architect; Amit Shah, the implementer; and Gyanesh Kumar. They need to understand that the net is closing around them. It is not going to be so simple that you can destroy the Indian Constitution and get away with it,” Gandhi said. (ANI)