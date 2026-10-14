Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary transfers crop damage aid to farmers

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday transferred financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of farmers affected by crop damage under the Agriculture Input Subsidy Scheme. In a post on X, Choudhary said, "The Bihar contingent for the national motorcycle rally—traveling from Patna to Gujarat on the occasion of National Unity Day 2026—was flagged off from the Chief Minister's Secretariat. This rally will convey a message aimed at strengthening the spirit of national unity, integrity, and patriotism."

In another post on X, the Chief Minister on Tuesday said a review meeting of the Food and Consumer Protection Department was held at the 'Sankalp' auditorium located at the Government Servants' Housing. "Instructions were given to promptly issue ration cards to eligible poor families and to make the public distribution system transparent," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Choudhary on Monday said at a press conference that Bihar had become more strongly connected to the country's development trajectory during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in power at the Centre. He listed gains in housing, healthcare, women's empowerment, bridges, airports and flood control, and said work on a flood-control plan for Bihar's rivers was underway. Referring to Modi's swearing-in as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, Choudhary said that over the past 25 years, the Prime Minister had placed "nation first, citizen first" above the position he held.

"October 7 reminds us that the public's trust is the greatest strength in a democracy, and that the journey of public service moves forward through constant dialogue, accountability and commitment to the national interest," Choudhary said. He said Modi accepted the responsibility of leading the nation in 2014 as a "Pradhan Sevak" and not as a right to power.

"Every decision of governance is driven by national interest and the broad vision of public welfare," he said. According to Choudhary, the slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" reflects the idea that no section of society should be left behind in the development journey.

Highlighting housing and basic amenities, Choudhary said more pucca houses had been built between 2014 and 2026 than in the entire period from Independence to 2014. "From 2014 to 2026, 55 lakh houses have been built, in cities and villages both. For 2026-27, funds for about 11.25 lakh more pucca houses have been allocated," he said.

He added that more than seven crore people had been brought into the banking system under the Jan Dhan scheme, while over 1.5 crore households had received toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission. He said 1.21 crore families had received LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme in the past 12 years. Choudhary further said electricity had reached every household in Bihar by 2018.

On food security, he said around 80 crore people nationwide, including 8.57 crore in Bihar, were receiving free foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. "This reduced their kitchen expenses and let them spend on their children's education and health," he said. (ANI)