Soccer-Barcelona-Arsenal Women's Champions League game delayed by Spain strike

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 16:04 IST
Soccer-Barcelona-Arsenal Women's Champions League game delayed by Spain strike

Barcelona's home Women's ​Champions League match ​against Arsenal has ‌been postponed ​by a day to November 12 due to a planned ‌general strike in Spain, UEFA said on Wednesday. The league-phase fixture had originally been scheduled for November 11 ‌at Camp Nou. The kickoff time will remain ‌unchanged at 1845 CET.

European soccer's governing body said the decision was taken in agreement with both clubs and ⁠in ​accordance with ⁠competition regulations after it was determined the match could not ⁠be staged under the required conditions on the original ​date. Spanish media reported that Barcelona had asked ⁠UEFA last week to review the scheduling of the match ⁠because ​of the planned strike, over a housing crisis.

Tickets purchased for November 11 will remain ⁠valid for the rescheduled fixture, while supporters unable to ⁠attend on ⁠the new date will be eligible for a full refund.

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