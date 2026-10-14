Manipur to host BHASHINI workshop, inaugurate eSeva Kendra, exchange MoU with Microsoft

The Manipur government will focus on expanding multilingual digital services, strengthening technology partnerships and creating employment opportunities for youth at the one-day BHASHINI Manipur Rajyam Workshop on Wednesday. The programme will feature the inauguration of an eSeva Kendra, an MoU exchange with Microsoft and the recognition of HCLTech TechBee candidates.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is scheduled to attend the programme, which will bring together government officials and representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), National e-Governance Division (NeGD), BHASHINI, Microsoft and HCLTech. According to the release, organised by the Department of Information Technology, Government of Manipur, the workshop aims to make public information and government services more accessible, particularly to citizens in remote and underserved communities.

Discussions will focus on the use of BHASHINI's artificial intelligence and language technologies in government services, education, healthcare and citizen engagement. Departments will be encouraged to identify practical applications, including explaining scheme guidelines, assisting citizens with service procedures and improving access to public information in local languages. The emphasis will be on developing locally relevant pilot projects, validating language outputs and assessing their usefulness before wider adoption. The approach aims to ensure that language does not become a barrier to digital participation.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the eSeva Kendra, Manipur, which will provide assisted access to government services. The centre will focus on offering clear guidance and support to citizens who need help navigating digital platforms, thereby reducing the time and effort involved in administrative procedures. During the programme, the Manipur government and Microsoft are scheduled to exchange a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The collaboration is expected to create opportunities in artificial intelligence, digital governance, emerging technologies, capacity building and digital skilling.

As per the release, implementation of the partnership will be guided by defined responsibilities and measurable outcomes, according to the state government's programme note. The workshop will also recognise candidates associated with HCLTech's TechBee programme through the presentation of training certificates and an interaction with candidates employed by the company.

Under the TechBee initiative, Class XII students receive industry-oriented information technology training, a stipend and a pathway to employment while pursuing graduation through partner institutions. The state government provides sponsorship of Rs 50,000 per student under the programme. Of the 116 students trained so far, 57 have completed their training and joined HCLTech as full-time employees while continuing their graduation.

Senior officials and industry representatives expected to participate include Somorjit Salam, Secretary (IT), Government of Manipur; Amitab Nag, CEO of BHASHINI; Keshri Kumar Asthana, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft; and Thirumurugan Subbraj, Associate Vice President at HCLTech. Representatives of MeitY and NeGD are also expected to attend. The workshop will seek to identify use cases for different government departments, strengthen coordination with technology partners and establish clear responsibilities for follow-up action.

The initiatives are aimed at supporting the state government's vision of accessible public services, responsible technology adoption and meaningful career opportunities for youth of Manipur. The programme is being coordinated by the Department of Information Technology, Government of Manipur. (ANI)