Delhi Cabinet passes resolution honouring PM Modi’s 25 years in public service

The Delhi Cabinet has unanimously passed a resolution honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year journey in public service. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced this at a press conference on Wednesday, thanking the Prime Minister on behalf of Delhi’s 2.5 crore residents for the Centre’s support in the Capital’s development.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 19:13 IST
Delhi Cabinet passes resolution honouring PM Modi’s 25 years in public service
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi Cabinet has unanimously passed a resolution honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year journey in public service. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced this at a press conference on Wednesday, thanking the Prime Minister on behalf of Delhi’s 2.5 crore residents for the Centre’s support in the Capital’s development. Rekha Gupta said that since taking office in February 2025, the Delhi government has focused on implementing central welfare schemes and improving healthcare, transport, education and infrastructure. Under Ayushman Bharat, Delhi residents now receive health cover of up to ₹10 lakh, with over 9 lakh registrations and ₹118 crore settled against around 85,000 claims. Around 3 lakh senior citizens have also registered under the Vaya Vandana scheme.

The CM said Delhi has around 415 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, with plans to increase the number to 1,100. She added that around 73 lakh families receive free rations every month, while nearly 3 lakh gas connections have been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Highlighting infrastructure development, Gupta said around 5,300 electric buses are operating in Delhi, while road projects worth over ₹1.25 lakh crore have been completed, are underway or are at the planning stage over the past 12 years. She also cited the expansion of the Delhi Metro, central funding for sewer networks and sanitation, and efforts to provide homes to eligible families in unauthorised colonies.

The CM said the Centre had extended financial and technical support through schemes such as the Swachh Bharat Mission and AMRUT, while initiatives in solar energy, industry and trade were aimed at improving services and creating opportunities. She also highlighted the regularisation process for 1,511 unauthorised colonies, which could benefit around 45 lakh people. On protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Rekha Gupta said demonstrations were inconveniencing Delhi’s residents and traders, affecting movement and commercial activities. She questioned the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party’s opposition to the exercise, arguing that political parties should not disrupt public life over electoral issues. She also criticised AAP over drug-related and law-and-order concerns in Punjab.

Rekha Gupta said the government remained focused on development and public welfare, adding that Delhi’s progress was an important part of the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. (ANI)

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