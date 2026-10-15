“Rahul Gandhi is silent as Revanth is his ATM": KTR alleges Telangana Govt revolves only around "CORRUPTION"

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday accused the Congress government in Telangana of corruption, alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was demanding commissions for projects and favouring his associates. In a post on X, KTR alleged that corruption in the state government extended to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and claimed that a company’s managing director had written that the CMO was demanding a 15 per cent commission.

“When a company’s MD gives in writing that the CMO demands 15% commission and CM himself allots projects to cronies, you know how rotten the system is,” KTR wrote. KTR further accused Revanth Reddy of neglecting key sectors, including agriculture, water, power, education and healthcare, and alleged that the Chief Minister was focused on building his own political influence.

“Revanth Reddy doesn’t care about farmers, water, power, education or health. His only goal is to destroy Telangana to build his Anumula Empire,” he said. Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KTR alleged that he had remained silent over the accusations against the Telangana Chief Minister. KTR also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged corruption and asked why no action had been taken.

“Rahul Gandhi is silent as Revanth is his ATM,” KTR wrote. “Wonder why Narendra Modi won’t act??!!” he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (October 14), KTR launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress government and the BJP during the Singareni Karmika Garjana in Ramagundam, accusing the state leadership of pushing the public-sector coal miner toward privatisation and financial ruin. Addressing a massive gathering of coal workers, Rao alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is conspiring to hand over Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to private interests.

Pointing to severe operational shortfalls under the current administration, KT Rama Rao said, "CM Revanth Reddy is conspiring to privatise Singareni." Expanding on the administration's power sector setbacks, Rao highlighted the sharp decline in output at state-backed thermal facilities and said, “We built the Damaracherla Thermal Power Plant with a capacity of 4,000 MW. Today, the Congress government is not even generating 400 MW. Singareni management told us that the government owes ₹60,000 crore to them.”

The BRS leader further raised financial irregularities, claiming millions of metric tonnes of coal had vanished from inventory and pointing to alleged conflicts of interest within the state administration. Highlighting these discrepancies, KT Rama Rao Said, “We also found that 40 lakh metric tonnes of coal had gone missing. Who is responsible for this coalmaal-golmaal? Singareni is being controlled by Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law, Sudhini Srujan Reddy.” (ANI)