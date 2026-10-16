"Do you've capability to win Rae Bareli seat without Samajwadi?": Rajnath Singh attacks Rahul Gandhi

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress over its allegations against the electoral process and the Election Commission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday questioned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's capability to win the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat without the support of the Samajwadi Party. He said Uttar Pradesh itself demonstrated how hollow the Congress party's claim of enjoying public trust was.

Addressing the press conference ahead of the forthcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Singh said, "I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi whether he has the capability to win his Rae Bareli seat even without the Samajwadi Party. Uttar Pradesh itself serves as proof of how hollow the Congress party's claim—that the public trusts them—truly is," Targeting the Congress over infighting within its state unit, Singh said its leaders did not trust one another and were seen opposing each other, with differences escalating beyond verbal exchanges to physical clashes.

"When the leaders of the Congress party's state unit do not even trust one another, and are seen opposing each other—clashing not just verbally, but physically as well—I want to ask the people in the Congress: is the BJP responsible for this, too?" he said. Singh also accused Rahul Gandhi of making allegations regarding voter lists without evidence, citing his claims about alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

"Rahul Gandhi once claimed that a 70-year-old woman was a double voter. On another occasion, he alleged that a 35-year-old woman was a 124-year-old voter. At times, he even attempted to defame ordinary citizens by labelling them as fake voters," Singh said. He further claimed that the Congress had not filed a single formal appeal regarding the electoral rolls because it had "no evidence" to support its allegations.

"His own party never filed a single formal appeal regarding the electoral rolls; the reason being that they had absolutely no evidence to support such claims," he said. Defending the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's position on constitutional institutions and the electoral process, Singh said his party had never questioned the country's electoral system or sought to mislead the public by maligning constitutional bodies.

"We have never cast doubt upon constitutional institutions—that is simply our character. We have never questioned the nation's electoral system, nor have we ever sought to mislead the public by defaming constitutional institutions. We have always held the people of this country, the Constitution, and our constitutional institutions in high regard," Singh said. His remarks came amid the ongoing political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition leaders, INDIA bloc parties and student organisation leaders over allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders are continuing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. The party had earlier staged protests against former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in June and July and is now seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the allegation of irregularities in the electoral rolls revision process. The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke proposed a "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally on Friday. Security forces have been deployed in and around Connaught Place to maintain law and order ahead of a protest at Central Park. (ANI)