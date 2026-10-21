YSRCP condemns coalition government’s undemocratic conduct; alleges electoral irregularities, demands impartial action

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly condemned the coalition government for the undemocratic manner in which the local body elections are being conducted and asserted that it will continue its fight until the election process is concluded in a free and fair manner.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 18:30 IST
YSRCP condemns coalition government’s undemocratic conduct; alleges electoral irregularities, demands impartial action
Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly condemned the coalition government for the undemocratic manner in which the local body elections are being conducted and asserted that it will continue its fight until the election process is concluded in a free and fair manner. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana said that Chandrababu Naidu has no respect for democratic principles or the rule of law. He said people would give their verdict in the elections and make it clear how dissatisfied they are with the coalition government's governance.

Asserting that YSRCP would fight until the very end, he said people are looking forward to the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will form the next government. He said the ongoing elections are being conducted in a highly undemocratic manner despite the directions of the Supreme Court. "It is high time the State Election Commission and the police acted impartially, strictly adhering to the law and election rules," he said, as per a release.

He said the police are foisting false cases against victims while ignoring the attackers and perpetrators of violence. Such actions are undermining democratic values in the State. Botcha Satyanarayana said there would be no need to obstruct Opposition candidates from filing nominations if the coalition government was confident of its performance, adding that it is the fear of rejection by the people that is driving Chandrababu Naidu to resort to such undemocratic tactics. He warned that all those involved in these unlawful activities would have to face serious consequences in accordance with the law.

He said the coalition government has failed to fulfil its electoral promises, and growing public dissatisfaction has forced Chandrababu Naidu to resort to undemocratic practices, including preventing Opposition candidates from entering the electoral fray. Earlier, YSRCP candidates were allegedly attacked, and their nomination papers were snatched in Andhra Pradesh's Macherla in Palnadu district on Wednesday, while former Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy was attacked near the Zilla Parishad Chairman's office in Chittoor, as the party alleged violence and obstruction during the nomination process for local body elections. (ANI)

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