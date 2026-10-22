“Opposition uniting to defeat BJP”: Congress’ Motha Rohit backs Rahul Gandhi’s “all-male cult” remark on RSS

Congress leader Motha Rohit asserted that opposition parties are uniting to democratically defeat the BJP-led central government. He further accused the Centre of "dividing" the nation along "religious and caste lines". Rohit also defended Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), hitting back at the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) "intellectual bankruptcy" remark by questioning the absence of women in top leadership posts within the BJP and its ideological mentor.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi’s Dussehra address, in which he urged political parties to unite against forces trying to harm the country, Rohit claimed that the opposition is indeed uniting, but against the policies of the current regime. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Dussehra event, said that all political parties should unite against the forces trying to harm the people of India. Indeed, all political parties are uniting against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who are trying to divide this country on the lines of religion and caste," Rohit told ANI here on Wednesday.

Accusing the Centre of misusing central investigative agencies and undermining democratic processes, the Congress leader said, "The Narendra Modi government is trying to steal the votes of eligible voters, which is the biggest sin in a democracy. Political parties that are not afraid of Modi's ED, IT, and CBI are coming together. Democratically, the Congress party, along with the opposition and the people of India, will defeat you in the elections." Rohit also responded strongly to the VHP, which had accused Rahul Gandhi of "intellectual bankruptcy" following his remarks describing the RSS as an "all-male cult".

Hitting back, the Congress leader argued that it is the RSS and the VHP that are "ideologically bankrupt". "India as a nation has always respected women. But I want to ask one straight question to the BJP and the RSS: Have you ever made a woman your party's national president? Has the RSS ever appointed a woman as its Sarsanghchalak? Never. This shows the kind of respect you have towards women," Rohit remarked.

Backing Rahul Gandhi's statement, Rohit added, "Whatever Rahul Gandhi said is absolutely true. The RSS and BJP have no respect for women, and we will take this message to every woman in this country. The women of this nation will teach them a befitting lesson." Earlier on October 20, Rahul Gandhi claimed that women within the RSS support his ongoing political fight against the organisation.

In a post on X, Gandhi accused the RSS of gender inequality, labelling it an "all-male, anti-constitutional cult." He contrasted the organization's ideology with his own beliefs, which he defined as "Shiva-Shakti." "The RSS is an all-male, anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side," Gandhi said. (ANI)