Andhra Pradesh Municipal Polls: SEC extends nomination deadline by 48 hours in 4 urban local bodies

Complying with directions issued by the Supreme Court, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for filing nomination papers by 48 hours across select wards in four Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha announced on Thursday. Under the revised timetable, prospective candidates can submit fresh nomination papers on October 23 and October 24 between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

The extension applies to designated wards within the Kadapa Municipal Corporation, Tirupati Municipal Corporation, Rajampet Municipality, and Mydukur Municipality. Announcing the updated electoral timeline, the poll body noted that the revised schedule governing the post-nomination stages will apply across all 100 urban local bodies participating in the civic elections.

According to the State Election Commissioner, the scrutiny and withdrawal formalities will culminate in the publication of the final list of contesting candidates on October 25. As per the revised election notification, polling across the urban local bodies will be conducted on November 1.

In the event that repolling becomes necessary in any polling station, it will take place on November 2, followed by the counting of votes on November 3. This comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) to decide by October 22 on extending nomination deadlines for urban local body polls wherever candidates were allegedly prevented from filing nominations due to law and order issues.

A vacation bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the State poll panel to postpone publication of the final candidates’ list until October 25 and examine complaints of violence, obstruction and electronic evidence by Thursday. The publication of candidates’ list was originally scheduled to be published on October 21. The bench said if the poll panel chooses to extend the time, it must allow candidates at least 48 hours from publication of the decision.

It further ordered that the Director General of Police must ensure police protection to candidates and CCTV coverage at nomination centres and sought a compliance report from the poll panel and the State. The bench posted the matter for hearing on October 27. The apex court was hearing a plea by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s refusal to extend the nomination deadline for the upcoming urban local body elections, alleging that violence and intimidation prevented its candidates from filing their papers.

During the hearing, the bench observed that free and fair elections are part of the Constitution’s basic structure and the right to file nominations is integral to the electoral process. It added that constitutional courts cannot remain powerless when intervention is necessary to safeguard electoral fairness. It said judicial review cannot be rendered ineffective in election matters.

“While the constitutional courts would not ordinarily interfere with the election process, their hands are not tied when appropriate interference is necessary to ensure that free and fair elections are not polluted by unconstitutional or illegal means,” the bench said. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the YSRCP, claimed that nearly 63 per cent of candidates had been prevented from filing nominations and that videos showed nomination papers being torn.

The State and the SEC opposed the plea, with senior advocate Siddharth Luthra representing the government alleging that the petitioner itself had instigated violence. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, also appearing for the State, argued that the party was attempting to create a media narrative.

The bench said it had considered the rival submissions and the material placed on record before concluding that the YSRCP had made out a prima facie case for directions. (ANI)