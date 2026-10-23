"Why is PM Modi justifying ECI?": Sandosh Kumar slams Centre's rhetoric against Rahul Gandhi amid 'vote chori' row

"Without addressing the proper questions, the Prime Minister is trying to divert attention by accusing the Congress party or Rahul Gandhi or any other political party; the government cannot save itself. His rhetoric is a failed product," Kumar added.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 11:20 IST
"Why is PM Modi justifying ECI?": Sandosh Kumar slams Centre's rhetoric against Rahul Gandhi amid 'vote chori' row
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking why the Prime Minister was defending the Election Commission of India (ECI) instead of addressing the Opposition's concerns over alleged electoral irregularities, including 'vote chori'. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the INDIA bloc had raised serious questions about the functioning of the poll body, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and alleged that the government was attempting to divert attention from these issues by targeting the Congress leadership.

"The entire Opposition, especially the INDIA bloc parties, have raised many serious concerns related to the Election Commission of India. SIR, vote chori and other malpractices were properly highlighted by INDIA bloc parties, and an agitation is ongoing," Kumar said. Questioning the Prime Minister's defence of the poll body, the CPI MP alleged that the Election Commission was functioning under the influence of the BJP-led government.

"Why is the Prime Minister justifying the Election Commission? The whole country knows that the Election Commission is under the control of the BJP government, and it has misused its power," he said. Kumar further asked whether the government or the Election Commission would address the concerns raised by the Opposition, accusing the Prime Minister of attempting to shift the focus towards Rahul Gandhi and other political parties.

"Without addressing the proper questions, the Prime Minister is trying to divert attention by accusing the Congress party or Rahul Gandhi or any other political party; the government cannot save itself. His rhetoric is a failed product," Kumar added. His remarks came a day after PM Modi targeted Rahul Gandhi at the NDTV World Summit, accusing the Congress leader of attempting to tarnish India's reputation and criticising the party's repeated efforts to project its leader.

"One wonders how much longer the Congress party will continue to put the nation at stake in its persistent attempts to launch its failed product," Modi said. The Prime Minister also accused Congress of casting doubts on India's achievements and alleged that the party's political rhetoric was drowning out legitimate Opposition voices.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised Congress over its allegations of vote theft, accusing Rahul Gandhi of raising questions about the Election Commission to protect the votes of alleged infiltrators. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026