“Embedded in their DNA”: Giriraj Singh demands Kharge's resignation over remarks on PM Modi's father

Demanding Kharge's immediate resignation, Singh warned that the BJP would continue its nationwide protests until top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi break their silence and tender an apology to the nation.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 11:38 IST
“Embedded in their DNA”: Giriraj Singh demands Kharge's resignation over remarks on PM Modi's father
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a blistering attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming that insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family is part of the opposition party's "calculated strategy." Demanding Kharge's immediate resignation, Singh warned that the BJP would continue its nationwide protests until top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi break their silence and tender an apology to the nation.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister asserted that the recent comments made by the Congress chief reflect a deep-rooted pattern within the party's ranks. "...Kharge-ji’s insults directed at PM Modi’s father are not just an isolated incident; this reflects their very mindset; it is embedded in their DNA... This behaviour by Kharge-ji is part of a calculated strategy," Giriraj Singh said.

"If Rahul Gandhi does not comment on this, if he does not demand that Kharge-ji apologise, then we will continue to tell the people of this country that the Congress party is acting out of sheer frustration... The Congress is heading toward its end... We will keep resisting until Kharge-ji resigns, until he offers an apology, and until Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi finally break their silence," he added. The fiery political row erupted over the weekend after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a controversial "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark while addressing a public gathering in Patna, Bihar, in response to an audience interjection regarding PM Modi's electoral longevity.

The statement triggered immediate backlash from senior BJP leaders and cabinet ministers, who accused the Congress of repeatedly lowering the standards of public discourse out of electoral frustration. As part of a coordinated response, the BJP has launched nationwide protests across major hubs, including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, and Kolkata, demanding an unconditional apology and Kharge's step-down from his leadership role. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026