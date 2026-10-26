“Instead of expressing regret, Congress is busy defending Kharge”: Rajnath Singh slams Congress president over remark on PM Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark about the late father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing shock and hurt and accusing the Congress of defending the statement instead of expressing regret. The controversy erupted during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Krishna Singh, in Patna.

A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go). Speaking to the media, Singh said Kharge's remark had hurt the sentiments of crores of people and raised questions about the political culture of the Congress.

“Yesterday, in Patna, a remark made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge about the late father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi left me shocked and deeply hurt. The most shocking aspect of this entire episode is that the remark was not made by an ordinary Congress worker or a young leader. It was made by the national president of a party that calls itself the country's oldest political party. “Through his conduct, the Congress president has hurt the sentiments of crores of people across the country. However, the Congress leaders did not stop there. The Congress party is now further hurting people's sentiments by justifying Mr Kharge's words. Instead of admitting its mistake and expressing regret, the Congress is busy defending and justifying the statement,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister said Kharge's position demanded greater seriousness and restraint, adding that the use of such language by the Congress president was contrary to the dignity of his office. “A person holding the position that Mr Kharge occupies is expected to demonstrate greater seriousness, restraint, dignity and responsible conduct in public life. In such a situation, if the national president of the Congress himself uses such language, it not only goes against the dignity of his office but also raises serious questions about the political culture of the Congress. Political opposition has its place, but such conduct cannot be acceptable under any circumstances,” he said.

Singh also accused Congress leaders of previously mocking the Prime Minister's family background and using objectionable language against his mother. “Until recently, some Congress leaders used to mock the Prime Minister's humble family background and use indecent language against his revered mother. Today, the same kind of low-level politics has reached the highest levels of the Congress leadership. The Congress is setting new records every day in the decline of its political standards. Turning ideological differences into personal insults, taking political disagreements to the level of abusive language, and targeting the Prime Minister's family reflect the Congress's desperation and ideological emptiness,” the Defence Minister said.

Calling the episode an attack on the dignity of Indian politics, Singh said, “This is not merely an insult to an individual or a family; it is also an attack on the dignity of Indian politics. In a democracy, oppose the government, question its policies and criticise its decisions, but do not violate personal boundaries and dignity." “Today, the Congress has suffered not only political but also ideological decline. The Congress must remember that in a democracy, the people keep an account of everything and respond when the time comes,” he added.

Singh further said, “I want to make it clear to the Congress that such remarks can neither unsettle Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor weaken his resolve to serve the people.” Meanwhile, the BJP Patna Metropolitan unit on Monday held a protest march against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s alleged objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s family.

Condemning Kharge’s remarks, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi alleged that the Congress was resorting to offensive rhetoric against the Prime Minister’s late parents and announced that the BJP would hold protests at the headquarters of every state across the country. Speaking ot ANI, Sanjay Saraogi said, "The repeated use of crude, gutter-level, and derogatory language regarding the Prime Minister’s late mother and father clearly exposes the ideological bankruptcy and desperation of the Congress party. The public will, under no circumstances, tolerate such uncouth and offensive rhetoric. Consequently, the BJP has decided to launch a nationwide protest today at the headquarters of every state; the Bihar BJP, for its part, has decided to stage a demonstration." (ANI)