Congress to launch state-wide agitation in Punjab over alleged 'vote theft', says MP Rajiv Shukla

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla on Monday alleged that the Election Commission has been arbitrarily removing voters' names across the country, announcing that the party is chalking out a blueprint to launch a state-wide protest movement in Punjab against this "massive vote theft."

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 14:47 IST
Congress to launch state-wide agitation in Punjab over alleged 'vote theft', says MP Rajiv Shukla
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla on Monday alleged that the Election Commission has been arbitrarily removing voters' names across the country, announcing that the party is chalking out a blueprint to launch a state-wide protest movement in Punjab against this "massive vote theft." Speaking to reporters here ahead of a key organisational meeting with Punjab Congress district presidents in Chandigarh, Shukla said that party leaders have assembled to discuss several pressing issues, with voter list manipulation being at the top of the agenda.

"We are in Chandigarh for the Punjab district presidents' meeting. We will be discussing several matters, especially the ongoing vote-theft issue. The Election Commission has been cutting people's votes across the country, and there has been massive vote theft," Shukla alleged. Outlining the party's plan of action, the Congress leader said: "We are holding a comprehensive meeting with our Punjab district presidents to formulate a strategy on how to run an agitation and protest movement across Punjab over this issue."

Expressing confidence about the party's electoral prospects in the state, Shukla maintained that the Congress is poised to return to power and dismissed the presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Rahul ji will also be coming to Punjab as the elections approach. The Congress will form the government in Punjab. The BJP is nowhere to be seen in the state," Shukla said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal will chair a series of high-level organisational and strategy meetings with the Punjab Congress leadership at the state party headquarters in Chandigarh on Monday. Speaking to reporters, senior Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka detailed the day's itinerary, stating that Venugopal's tour is aimed at reviewing party affairs and engaging with leaders at multiple organisational tiers.

"Today, General Secretary KC Venugopal is on a tour of Punjab. The first meeting today will be with the Congress state president, our three general secretaries, all our working presidents, and the in-charge," Verka said. The discussions will be followed by a crucial meeting of the party's top decision-making body in the state.

"Later, there will be a meeting of our Political Affairs Committee. After which, there will be a meeting with our area in-charges. At 5 PM, there will be a press conference," Verka added. The marathon meetings come as the party steps up its organisational outreach and gears up its grassroots cadre across Punjab.

Earlier in the day, launching a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation over deteriorating law and order and the rampant drug menace, Venugopal said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will kick off the party’s campaign in Punjab with a massive rally in Sangrur district on November 4. Addressing reporters here after chairing an extensive, day-long organisational review meeting at the Punjab Congress office in Chandigarh, Venugopal asserted that the people of Punjab are looking for a complete change of regime.

"We came here to have fruitful election preparation discussions and organisational strengthening. We have done it in Uttarakhand and Goa. Today, from morning to evening, we are meeting senior leaders, DCC presidents, contested candidates, along with the PCC president, CLP leader, and former president and working presidents," Venugopal said. (ANI)

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