“20 lakh traders’ livelihoods at stake”: CTI Chairman urges Mallikarjun Kharge to defer November 1 rally

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said the rally could affect wholesale markets in the national capital, with traders anticipating significant losses due to possible restrictions on movement and access to markets.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 17:13 IST
“20 lakh traders’ livelihoods at stake”: CTI Chairman urges Mallikarjun Kharge to defer November 1 rally
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal on Monday urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to consider rescheduling the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan to a date after Diwali, citing concerns over potential disruption to business during the festive season. Speaking to ANI, Goyal said the rally could affect wholesale markets in the national capital, with traders anticipating significant losses due to possible restrictions on movement and access to markets.

He said the rally could lead to the closure of markets and metro stations and the imposition of barricades, affecting shoppers and businesses in the area. The INDIA bloc is planning to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls.

"The Ramlila Maidan, where the upcoming rally is scheduled to take place, is surrounded within a five-kilometer radius by 20 major wholesale markets. Goods worth crores are dispatched daily from these hubs to destinations across the country and abroad. Now, it is being claimed that 1 million (10 lakh) people will attend the rally at Ramlila Maidan—a venue with a capacity of only 50,000. If 1 million people descend upon a space designed for 50,000, won't the entire infrastructure, including transportation, collapse?” Goyal said. “The police will likely shut down markets, close metro stations, and set up barricades; consequently, the 3,00,000 to 4,00,000 shoppers who typically visit these markets daily will be unable to do so. The city's trade sector has already suffered a loss of Rs 3,000 crore over the last 25 days, and we estimate that this rally could result in a further loss of Rs 10,000 crore,” he said.

He urged Kharge to pass a resolution at the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting to reschedule the rally to a date after Diwali, citing the livelihoods of 20 lakh traders. “For this reason, we have written a letter today to the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the statement he made yesterday—in response to our (CTI’s) concerns—that they would consider the traders' demands, we welcome this gesture... We urge him—in the upcoming meeting of the 'INDIA' bloc—to pass a resolution to reschedule the November 1st rally to a date after Diwali, keeping in mind the livelihoods of 2 million (20 lakh) traders,” Goyal further said.

Earlier on Saturday, the CTI wrote to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, urging him to postpone the November 1 rally until after November 10. The trade body cited the peak festive trading season and the potential impact on businesses in the national capital. The festive period includes Dhanteras on November 6, Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

A day earlier, Kharge indicated that the leadership will deliberate on a request made by Delhi’s business community to reschedule the opposition alliance's mega demonstration, assuring that a solution will be reached soon. "The rally is scheduled for November 1. We have received an appeal from the traders. We will think about it today or tomorrow and find a solution because what we are doing is also for the public and for them," Kharge told reporters in Patna. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026