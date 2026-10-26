"Even if all three agreed, incorrect decision is still wrong": Congress' Imran Masood on ECI's SC affidavit

Dismissing the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) affidavit before the Supreme Court that its revision orders were unanimous, Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday demanded that the apex court summon all underlying administrative records, asserting that "an incorrect decision remains wrong even if all three commissioners agreed to it." Reacting to the poll body's counter-affidavit, Masood stated that the core grievance of the opposition is not about individual commissioners, but about the alleged violation of statutory rules regarding 'Form 6' and the arbitrary deletion of legitimate voters from the electoral rolls.

"The Supreme Court should summon all the relevant records; even if all three agreed, the core issue remains 'Form 6'. If all three made an incorrect decision, then it is still wrong, isn't it? The issue is about adherence to the rules. We are not concerned with any individual. The question concerns 'Form 6'. The question concerns the deletion of votes," Masood told ANI. Accusing the election authorities of deflecting from the fundamental issue of electoral transparency, the Congress parliamentarian added, "How could the issue be resolved? The Election Commissioner is not the issue here. The issue is the theft of votes."

Masood’s remarks come after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, stating that all three Special Intensive Revision (SIR) orders issued across 2025 and 2026 were "unanimous decisions" passed with the collective consensus of the full Commission. In a counter-affidavit filed before the apex court in response to petitions challenging the administrative functioning and decision-making of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the poll monitoring body asserted that the directives were not unilateral.

The Commission specifically submitted that the three SIR orders—issued in June 2025, October 2025, and May 2026—were arrived at through unanimous concurrence among all members of the constitutional body. It further told the Supreme Court that Form 6 has not been amended. “There is no change in Form 6 vide the 3 SIR Orders, as sought to be alleged,” the ECI said in the affidavit.

The Commission's submission comes amid the ongoing agitation against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that seeks the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the exercise. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will conduct a symbolic "Public Impeachment" proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 30 ahead of the November 1 'Dilli Chalo' march at Ramlila Maidan. During the proceedings, a public verdict calling for his removal will be delivered, according to the programme's details.

The whole chaos erupted after opposition parties raised a media report by the Indian Express on September 23, 2026, which had said that decisions taken on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners. According to the report, "Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge.

"The key issues flagged include rapid centralisation of the ERONET electoral roll database platform, unilateral changes made to new voter registration forms in Form 6 and decisions regarding voter list deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The Election Commission clarified that internal technical notes and written queries are standard procedure in a multi-member body. It assured that all final decisions regarding the SIR process were taken unanimously and had full legal sanction.

The ECI maintained that all final decisions taken by the Commission, including those related to the SIR exercise, were unanimous and carried the approval of all three commissioners. While the BJP and the ECI continue to defend the legitimacy and transparency of the SIR exercise, Congress and other Opposition parties have intensified their demands for accountability and a thorough review of electoral roll revision. (ANI)