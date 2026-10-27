Security tightened at Uttarakhand Assembly as Congress plans gherao over 14 issues; Alleges corruption, unemployment

Security has been intensified around the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Bhararisain, Gairsain, as the two-day session begins and the Congress plans a gherao over 14 public-interest issues. Led by state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, the party has accused the state government of pursuing anti-people policies and alleged corruption and unemployment.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 11:06 IST
Security tightened at Uttarakhand Assembly as Congress plans gherao over 14 issues; Alleges corruption, unemployment
Security tightened ahead of Congress Assembly gherao in Gairsain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been tightened around the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Bhararisain, Gairsain, as the two-day Assembly session begins on Tuesday and the Congress prepares to gherao the premises over 14 issues concerning public interest. The protest call has been issued by the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, led by state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, which has accused the state government of pursuing anti-people policies and alleged corruption and unemployment.

Barricades have been installed at several points along the approach routes to the Vidhan Bhavan, while police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed in strength. Commuters heading towards the Assembly premises are being allowed through only after thorough checking. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police in charge of Diwalikhal, Bhararisain, Parmod Kumar, said extensive security arrangements had been made in view of the two-day session, with barricades set up at various locations to intercept agitators and protesters.

"In view of the two-day assembly session, extensive security arrangements have been made. Barricades have been set up at various locations to intercept agitators and protesters. Specifically, a large force has been deployed here at the Diwalikhal barrier, comprising personnel from the civil police, the PAC, a tear gas squad, and fire tenders," Kumar said. He added that the necessary briefing for police personnel deployed at the location had already been completed.

"We have already completed the necessary briefing for the police personnel deployed here. While we recognise that everyone has the right to express their views lawfully, we remain committed to ensuring that this right is exercised within the bounds of the law," he added. Kumar warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating law and order or attempting to break the law.

"However, should anyone violate law and order or attempt to break the law, we will take strict action against them. Barricades have been installed at several points along the approach routes," he further added. (ANI)

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