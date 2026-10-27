Cyclone 'Arnab' projected to cross Andhra Pradesh coast as 'very severe' cyclonic storm, IMD warns of winds up to 135 kmph

Cyclone Arnab is projected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds reaching 125–135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said the cyclone was located around 380 km south of Gopalpur and will move west-northwestwards until the evening of October 27, before moving northwestwards.

“The cyclone is around 380 km south of Gopalpur. It is likely to move west-northwestwards till the evening of October 27 and then move northwestwards. It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, very close to Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm. It is likely to maintain its intensity at the time of landfall, with maximum sustained wind speed of 125 kmph,” Mohanty said. On the rainfall forecast for Odisha, Mohanty said widespread rainfall with intense thunderstorms and lightning was expected on Tuesday and asked people to take precautions.

“As far as rainfall is concerned, today there will be widespread rainfall over Odisha, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Tomorrow also, there will be widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. There is also a possibility of intense thunderstorms and lightning. People are advised to take precautions,” she said. Meanwhile, IMD Cyclone Warning Centre Director P L N Murthy said the severe cyclonic storm over the western Bay of Bengal had moved westwards at a speed of 23 kmph on Monday and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at 2:30 am on Tuesday.

“The severe cyclonic storm over the western Bay of Bengal moved westwards at a speed of 23 kmph yesterday and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at 2:30 IST today. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and then northwestwards. It is likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm,” Murthy said. He said winds at the time of landfall were expected to reach 125–135 kmph, with gusts up to 150 kmph.

"At the time of landfall, wind speeds are likely to reach 125 to 135 kilometres per hour, gusting to 150 kilometres per hour," he said. Murthy advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until the morning of October 30.

"For fishermen, we have already issued a warning that until the morning of the 30th, they should not venture into the sea for fishing," he said. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until the morning of 30th,” he said.

He also detailed the warnings issued at ports along the coast. Kakinada was placed under signal GD-10; Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram under GD-9; Machilipatnam and Nizampatnam under GD-8; and Kalingapatnam, Krishnapatnam and Vadarevu under LC-3. “Kakinada port has been issued with the Great Danger 10 (GD-10) signal. Similarly, Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram have been issued GD-9, and Machilipatnam and Nizamapatnam have been issued Great Danger 8 (GD-8) warnings. The rest of the ports, such as Kalingapatnam, Krishnapatnam, and Vadarevu, have been issued Local Cautionary 3 (LC-3) warnings,” Murthy said. (ANI)