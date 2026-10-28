BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale leads Congress Candidate by 4,294 votes after second round in Nagpur Graduates’ constituency polls

BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale is leading Congress candidate Abhijit Wanjari by 4,294 votes after the second round of counting in the Nagpur Division Graduates’ Constituency election, according to official results.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 09:47 IST
BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale leads Congress Candidate by 4,294 votes after second round in Nagpur Graduates’ constituency polls
BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale in the Nagpur Division Graduates’ Constituency election(Photo/X/@SVKohale). Image Credit: ANI
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BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale is leading Congress candidate Abhijit Wanjari by 4,294 votes after the second round of counting in the Nagpur Division Graduates’ Constituency election, according to official results. Kohale has secured 60,924 votes, while Wanjari has received 56,630 votes. Independent candidate Nitesh Karale has secured 24,249 votes, while 15,106 votes have been declared invalid.

The final winning quota has been set at 75,438 votes. At the end of the second round, none of the candidates had reached the required quota. The final outcome will depend on the counting and transfer of preferential votes. The counting of second-preference votes is expected to provide a clearer picture of the contest, with the next stage of counting likely to be crucial in determining the winner.

Meanwhile, counting of votes for five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats began on Tuesday, with the results set to test the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's ability to manage internal dissent and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) efforts to capitalise on differences within the ruling coalition. A total of 182 candidates are in the fray across three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies, which together have 10,68,072 registered voters. The polling, held on October 23, recorded an overall turnout of around 72.96 per cent across 2,419 polling stations.

The contests are being closely watched amid rebel candidates, competing alliance interests and differences within both camps. The results will determine representatives for the five constituencies and provide an indication of the political strength of the parties among graduates and teachers. In Nagpur Graduates' constituency, BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale is challenging sitting Congress MLC Abhijit Wanjari. The BJP is seeking to reclaim the seat, which it held for nearly six decades before Wanjari won it in 2020.

The elections are being held under the Election Commission's schedule for biennial polls to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The formal notification was issued on September 29, while the election process is scheduled to be completed by October 31. The terms of the sitting members are due to end on December 6. (ANI)

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