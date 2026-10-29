Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to inaugurate new bus stand, indoor stadium in Pudukkottai on November 2 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit Pudukkottai on November 2 (Monday) to inaugurate a newly constructed bus stand built for Rs 23 crore and an indoor sports stadium constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore. According to the proposed itinerary, Vijay will also hold a roadshow covering around 1.5 km and distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries during the visit.

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive at Tiruchirappalli airport from Chennai by a special aircraft and travel to Pudukkottai by helicopter. He is scheduled to land at a helipad at the Armed Reserve Police grounds in Pudukkottai. From there, Vijay will travel by road to the new bus stand, located around half a kilometre away, where he will inaugurate the facility. He will then proceed to the district sports stadium, approximately one kilometre away, to inaugurate the newly constructed indoor stadium and inspect the facility.

Welfare assistance is also expected to be distributed to beneficiaries at the indoor stadium. After completing the engagements, the Chief Minister is scheduled to undertake a roadshow covering around 1.5 km before returning to the helipad at the Armed Reserve Police grounds. He will then travel by helicopter to Tiruchirappalli airport for his onward journey.

The district administration and police are making arrangements for the proposed visit, including security measures for the helicopter movements and roadshow. However, the travel arrangements are subject to change. Police are also preparing for the possibility of the Chief Minister travelling by road from Tiruchirappalli to Pudukkottai instead of taking a helicopter. (ANI)