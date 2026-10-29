"Revanth Reddy acts as ATM card for Rahul Gandhi": KTR alleges corruption in Telangana, demands farmer dues

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday accused the Congress government in Telangana of corruption and failing to address farmers' concerns, alleging irregularities in the Radial Road project and demanding the immediate release of pending financial assistance to farmers. Addressing the issue, KTR referred to allegations raised by Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy regarding the alleged Radial Road scam. He also cited claims made by builder Nama Ramesh, who, according to KTR, alleged match-fixing in the process and intimidation by the Chief Minister's Office over submitting a tender.

"Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy raised the issue of the Radial Road scam... Furthermore, a builder, Nama Ramesh, who owns a construction company, has openly declared that there was match-fixing involved. He alleged that he was intimidated by the Chief Minister’s Office and warned against submitting a tender," Rama Rao said. He further alleged that the government operated on a 30 per cent commission.

"The government operates on a 30 per cent commission basis, and this 30 per cent commission is going directly into Rahul Gandhi’s pocket. Revanth Reddy acts as an ATM card for Rahul Gandhi," he alleged. The BRS leader also criticised the state government's handling of the agricultural situation, claiming that farmers were facing difficulties while the government was pursuing a major beautification project.

"The situation in Telangana has become dire. On one hand, the Congress government has declared a drought across 365 blocks. On the other hand, the government wants to declare a crop holiday, stating that it cannot provide water or electricity, while simultaneously initiating a beautification project worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore," he said. The BRS leader demanded that the government immediately release three pending instalments of Rythu Bandhu assistance, along with the instalment for the upcoming Rabi crop, directly into farmers' accounts.

He also called for financial assistance to tenant farmers, referring to what he described as a promise by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to extend the benefit to 21 lakh tenant farmers. "A promise was made by Rahul Gandhi—that 21 lakh tenant farmers would also receive this benefit; you should immediately disburse the 'Rythu Bandhu' payments owed to them as well," Rama Rao said.

He further demanded that the government fulfil its promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to agricultural labourers. "Additionally, you had promised to provide Rs 1,000 every month to all agricultural labourers. You should deposit the Rs 36,000 that has accumulated over the last 36 months," he said.

KTR also demanded that the state government halt the Musi riverfront project, alleging that it was being pursued without a public hearing or a Detailed Project Report (DPR) being made available to the public. He called for the report to be placed in the public domain and a transparent public hearing to be conducted. "Furthermore, regarding this Musi project—which is being pursued without any public hearing or a Detailed Project Report—you must postpone this illegal project. Place the project report in the public domain and conduct a proper, transparent public hearing. A case is also pending before the National Green Tribunal. What is the rush?" he said.

Recalling a visit by the BRS team to the Kannepalli pump house on the Godavari River on June 19, Rama Rao said the party had urged the government to use existing infrastructure to lift water and protect farmers and residents from the impact of El Niño-related conditions. "Pointing to the 100,000 cusecs of water flowing downstream, we demanded that the existing infrastructure be utilised to lift this water—to protect the people and farmers of Telangana from the conditions brought on by El Niño. You paid no heed to our concerns," he said.

Blaming the Congress government for the difficulties faced by farmers, the BRS working president demanded that the Musi project be scrapped and its funds distributed among farmers. "It is due to the Congress government's negligence that the farmers of Telangana are in such a dire state today. Scrap the Musi project immediately and distribute those funds among the farmers. Otherwise, the BRS party will not let this go; we will hold you accountable," he said. (ANI)