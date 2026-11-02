"Business boomed": Jairam Ramesh hits back at BJP over sale loss claims during INDIA bloc rally

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, claiming that the ruling party's "propaganda has been punctured" after the opposition INDIA Bloc’s anti-CEC rally in the national capital. He claimed that the event boosted sales for local businesses. In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the BJP was spreading fear of losses to traders and market shutdowns to defame the rally while discouraging people from coming to the national capital. He said it was obvious that people arriving from across the country would also shop.

"Every business operating in Delhi would benefit, directly or indirectly," he said. He alleged that this "false and irrational smear campaign" was aimed at diverting attention from the issues of "vote theft" and to "save" Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"But the exact opposite happened," he said. "The people of Delhi and those who came from across the country responded to this smear campaign in their own way. In response to Rahul Gandhi ji's appeal, people went shopping in Delhi's markets. Shops in the wholesale markets of Old Delhi opened, and business boomed. On top of that, people bought goods in abundance from small shopkeepers and street vendors too. Newspaper reports themselves are exposing the falsehood of this fake narrative," he said, citing a media report.

Thanking traders, shopkeepers and Delhi residents, Ramesh said they had "embraced this appeal and stood with local business alongside democratic protest". "The BJP should understand that the voice of democracy cannot be suppressed by fear or smear campaigns," he said.

Taking aim at the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the BJP, Ramesh said the country's people had been watching their "antics" for 12 years and were no longer "falling for their tricks". "The public will protect the right to vote, carry on with business, and demand accountability too. Vote thief, step down from power!" he said.

The Congress leader's statements contrast with claims made by the Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI). CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal on Sunday stated that Delhi's trading sector suffered an estimated loss of Rs 10,000-11,000 crore due to disruptions caused by the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan. Goyal said around 20 to 25 major markets in the vicinity of the rally venue were affected, with approximately 2.5 lakh shops remaining closed out of the nearly three lakh shops in these markets.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged the timing of the rally, pointing out how the opposition turned a blind eye to the business community ahead of the festive season. "Traders in Delhi pleaded with them, explaining that they have only one week in the entire year when the bulk of their business takes place. 'If we stock up on sweets and they don't sell, what happens? We suffer a loss. If we stock up on firecrackers and they don't sell, what happens? We suffer a loss...'" Shah said.

"The traders held press conferences--not once, but three times--wrote letters, and implored them to hold their rally after Diwali. But no—they insisted on holding their rally on that very day—the same dark day when the anti-Sikh riots, the Sikh massacre, took place," the Home Minister remarked. Prior to the rally, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had accused the BJP of "forcibly shutting down" shops in Delhi's Connaught Place and inflicting financial losses on local traders ahead of the mega rally.

In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that people participating in the event were urged to support local markets, but found commercial establishments closed upon arrival. (ANI)