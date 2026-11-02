KC Venugopal says voters will unseat BJP in Manipur, Uttarakhand in 2027; confident of Congress win

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday said the party would unseat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur and Uttarakhand in the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting that the Congress would secure a thumping majority in both states. In a post on X, Venugopal said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met with the party's AICC In-Charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders from Manipur and Uttarakhand in New Delhi on Monday.

Referring to the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Venugopal claimed that the public anger witnessed there reflected the growing anti-incumbency sentiment against BJP governments in the two states. “The anger we saw at Raamleela Maidan yesterday was only a glimpse of the sweeping anti-incumbency sentiment we see in these BJP-ruled states,” he said.

Targeting the BJP over its governance in Manipur, Venugopal alleged that the state continued to face ethnic conflict under the ruling regime and accused the party of fostering hatred, corruption and misgovernance. “Hatred, loot, land-grab and total misgovernance symbolise BJP’s trouble engine model in these states. Manipur continues to burn in the flames of ethnic conflict lit by the ruling regime, where the people already rejected the BJP in both Lok Sabha seats in 2024, and cannot wait to drive them away completely,” he said.

The Congress leader also targeted the BJP government in Uttarakhand, alleging corruption in religious institutions and raising concerns over the transfer of land to corporate entities. “Devbhoomi Uttarakhand’s temples have also not been spared from the Chanda Chori that the BJP has mastered in Ayodhya and all across India. Not only the holy temples, but the BJP’s greed in Uttarakhand is seeing vast mountains being handed over to corporates - despite clear warnings from Mother Nature against such wanton destruction,” Venugopal said.

He further alleged that the youth and women in Uttarakhand were facing injustice, citing alleged examination paper leaks and the handling of the Ankita Bhandari case. “At the same time, the youth and women of Uttarakhand also face severe injustice - from leaked papers to a mockery of justice in the Ankita Bhandari case,” he added.

Expressing confidence in the Congress's electoral prospects, Venugopal said the party would return to power in both states in 2027. “In 2027, the people will unseat the BJP and ensure a thumping majority of the Congress that will bring back a people’s regime in these states,” he said.

The Congress meeting on Manipur comes after a large number of people from different communities, including residents of both the hill and valley regions, participated in a rally organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in Imphal, demanding the scrapping of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs). The Congress meeting on Uttarakhand focused on the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand. (ANI)