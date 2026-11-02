"Ghuspaithia bhagao, desh bachao": Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari attacks INDIA bloc, says TMC's 'naam, nishan' erased

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA bloc, accusing its constituents of uniting solely to evade corruption probes, protect family-centric political dynasties, and engage in appeasement politics. Addressing a massive crowd during the BJP’s high-profile 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padyatra in Kolkata, led alongside BJP National President Nitin Nabin and State BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya, Adhikari defended the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a vital step to weed out illegal immigrants.

Adhikari criticised the coalition opposing the Election Commission's voter roll revision, framing their protests as an attempt to protect vote banks and foster disorder. "Those who have united yesterday on three primary policies: one is protection from going to jail for corruption, to keep families afloat, and appeasement and Jamaat politics. Let me tell them clearly: in 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party was elected in Bengal with over 2 crore 92 lakh votes. And SIR means—drive out infiltrators, save India. Today, they want to create anarchy here. Dimagi Naxals, Jihadis, terrorists, family-first politicians, corrupt leaders- we have to uproot all of them. Under the leadership of Nitin Nabin and under Narendra Modi's guidance, we must accomplish this."

Reiterating the core message of the statewide march, Adhikari chanted the party’s key slogan targeting illegal presence in electoral registries: "SIR means 'Ghuspetiya Bhagao, Bharat Bachao'. So today, they are trying to create anarchy. Dimagi Naxals, jihadis, Maoists, Jamaatists, dynasts, and corrupt people—we will root all of them out. Under the leadership of Nitin Nabin ji and Modi ji, we will do this."

Highlighting the party's growing grassroots footprint across municipal and regional pockets, Adhikari pointed to recent electoral victories as proof of shifting political tides in West Bengal: "The lotus bloomed in 1,09,000 votes. Two by-elections took place. The lotus bloomed in Nandigram with 1,22,000 votes. The lotus bloomed in Rajarhat with 75,000 votes. It's the BJP, only the BJP. In the coming days, in the Kolkata-Howrah Corporation, we will wipe them out completely and give them a fitting reply."

When questioned about former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's potential participation in upcoming municipal elections, Adhikari dismissed the opposing party's current standing altogether: "Ask her if she would. But people have erased the 'naam' and 'nishan' of TMC. The party does not exist anymore. Her candidates ran away before elections."

The mega padyatra in Kolkata—sweeping from College Street to Dharmatala—was organised as a direct counter-mobilisation against the opposition INDIA bloc's protests at Ramlila Maidan over the Election Commission's SIR voter roll revision. With senior leadership, national flags, and massive worker participation, the BJP used the march to consolidate its political momentum in West Bengal following recent electoral mandates. (ANI)