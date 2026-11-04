"Nothing but blackmail, cheating farmers": Karnataka LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy slams Congress govt over Nandini milk price hike

Launching a scathing attack on the Karnataka government following the hike in the retail price of Nandini milk, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, accused the Congress administration of "blackmailing and cheating" both farmers and the general public. Criticising the state government's rationale behind the hike, Narayanaswamy alleged that the administration had played a "clever card" under the pretext of supporting dairy farmers while burdening consumers.

"The Congress has very cleverly played its card by announcing that it will increase the price by only Rs 8, of which Re 1 will go to the society, and Rs 7 will be given to farmers. In another way, you have increased the price by Rs 13. How much of that amount are you going to give to the farmers?" Narayanaswamy questioned. Further escalating his attack on the Siddaramaiah-led administration, the senior BJP leader stated: "This is nothing but blackmail. You are blackmailing the farmers of this country and the state. What kind of administration is this? You are cheating the farmers as well."

Reminding the Congress of its poll promises, Narayanaswamy pointed out that the previous government provided a subsidy, whereas the ruling dispensation failed to deliver on its manifesto commitments. "We announced a subsidy of Rs 5, whereas your manifesto promised Rs 7. Where is that promise now? Is this not cheating the public? As a result, farmers and the general public are angry with this government," he said.

Warning of statewide demonstrations over the issue, the LoP asserted that the opposition would hit the streets against the decision. "We are going to protest against these price hikes," he added.

The Karnataka Cabinet's decision, announced by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, came after milk production in the state dropped by nearly 10 lakh litres due to recent drought conditions, prompting bipartisan calls in the state legislature to aid dairy farmers. The Congress-led state administration justified the Rs 8 per litre price hike as a direct support measure for local dairy farmers, stating that Rs 7 of the increase would be passed directly to milk producers while Rs 1 would go to primary dairy cooperative societies.

Countering the move, BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that the effective burden on consumers amounts to a steep Rs 13 surge under the broader framework. He claimed the Congress had defaulted on its election manifesto commitment to provide a direct Rs 7 subsidy to farmers, contrasting it with the Rs 5 subsidy provided during the previous BJP tenure. Asserting that both the farming community and urban consumers are aggrieved by the rising cost of essential commodities, the opposition announced plans to stage statewide protests against the price hike. (ANI)