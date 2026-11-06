"Spend more time constructively in Parliament rather than coming into the streets of Delh": BJP leader NV Subhash

Telangana BJP State Chief Spokesperson NV Subhash on Friday backed Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s seven-point advice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to spend more time in India, understand people’s issues and raise matters constructively in Parliament. Reacting to Rijiju’s remarks, Subhash criticised Gandhi for his foreign visits and accused him of not taking national issues seriously after returning from vacations.

Subhash said, “He should spend more time in India rather than going on a secret holiday to foreign destinations, unknown destinations. And after coming back from the great vacations, when there are so many issues which have to be addressed as a Leader of the Opposition, he comes back and then takes things very, very lightly rather than taking them seriously.” He said Rijiju had rightly asked Gandhi to visit the interior parts of the country and understand the problems faced by farmers.

“Our Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju has very clearly said, spend more time in India, go to the interior parts of the country, know the issues of the farmers, the plight of the farmers, the issues which have been facing this country, and make a constructive development rather than a destructive development,” Subhash said. He also urged Gandhi to respect senior leaders, including those within his own party, and devote more time to parliamentary proceedings.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party once again demands Rahul Gandhi to respect the elders, to give importance to the elders, including the Congress party leaders also, and spend more time constructively in Parliament rather than coming into the streets of Delhi or other parts of the country and behaving like a teenager,” he said. Subhash further called on Gandhi to improve his maturity and contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“The maturity levels have to be improved, the IQ level has to be improved and make this country, our country, as Viksit Bharat 2047 by 2047, as Narendra Modi ji has been dreaming, wherein every part, every corner, every person in society, irrespective of their affiliations to political parties or caste or creed or region or religion, participates and makes this country a great country,” he said. “This we have been telling right from many days, many years, but Rahul Gandhi failed to understand,” he added.

This came after Rijiju, in a post on X on Thursday, said that Gandhi should avoid "secret foreign vacations," not meet people with an "anti-Indian" agenda, respect elders, take Parliament seriously, treat the BJP as a political opponent instead of an enemy, respect the Constitution of India, and allow the Congress to work democratically by smashing dynastic politics. "The Congress Party can win more MPs if Rahul Gandhi ji can do these: 1. Spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently. 2. Respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition. 3. Do not meet Anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda. 4. End deep hatred against BJP, RSS & Modi Ji. Treat BJP as a political opponent, not an enemy. 5. Take Parliament more seriously and let MPs take part in debates & discussions. 6. Respect the Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional Institutions. 7. Allow the Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics," he said.

The remarks came after Gandhi renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a face-to-face debate, claiming that he could prove within five minutes that the Prime Minister was a 'desh-drohi' (traitor) and was being controlled by US President Donald Trump. "Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Narendra Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting, I will prove that Narendra Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him," Gandhi said. (ANI)