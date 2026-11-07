"SP leaders see BJP’s 'double-engine' government even in their dreams": UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Pankaj Chaudhary on Saturday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing its leaders of "spreading rumours" and creating "baseless fears" among people over the issue of citizenship, saying that the party was heading towards another defeat in the forthcoming 2027 state Assembly elections. In a post on X, Chaudhary alleged that SP leaders had withdrawn from the electoral contest out of fear but continued to spread rumours, further damaging their credibility. "They fled the electoral fray out of fear, yet they remain at the forefront of spreading rumours. They are stoking baseless fears about people losing their citizenship," he said.

He further claimed that the SP's political situation was already dire despite the state Assembly elections still being some time away, and alleged that the party was anticipating another electoral defeat. "Although there is still time before the elections, their situation is already dire. They know that, once again, their ship is set to sink in the assembly elections and that they are on track to set a new record for defeats," Chaudhary said.

Taking another dig at SP leaders, the BJP leader said they continued to see the BJP's 'double-engine' government even in their dreams and mistook those dreams for reality. "That is why SP leaders see the BJP’s 'double-engine' government even in their dreams—and they mistake these dreams for reality. They wake up and post about them, but a lie remains a lie; when caught, they try to hide their faces in shame," he said.

The remarks come amid political exchanges between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party over several issues and the political situation ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the BJP, claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government carried out a bulldozer action against the house of Bharat Ratna awardee Ustad Bismillah Khan, accusing the party and its allies of being opposed to art and artists.

In a post on X, Yadav questioned the action and criticised what he described as the BJP’s narrow-minded approach towards art and artists.“What more can you expect from those for whom the shehnai did not play?” he wrote. Accusing the BJP and its allies of viewing art as an obstacle to their political agenda, Yadav said creative people contribute to social change and that positive art promotes empathy and tolerance.

“The BJP and their narrow-minded allies are always against ‘art and artists’ because these orthodox conservatives have a narrow mindset: creative people are the ones who lay the groundwork and create the conditions for social change. Positive art fosters empathy and tolerance. That is why they see every form of art as an obstacle to their agenda, or else want to use art for their own agenda and turn it negative,” he wrote. (ANI)