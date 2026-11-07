"Will make festival of lights historic and unforgettable:" CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to Deepostav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to the upcoming 10th edition of Deepotsav being held in Ayodhya, emphasising that his presence at this sacred festival will make the festival of lights historic and unforgettable. In a post on X, CM Yogi also welcomed ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats from various countries. UP CM also highlighted the lighting of over 30 lakh earthen lamps along the Saryu River banks, describing this event as the proclamation of the eternal victory of truth and righteousness over darkness.

"Today, the sacred city of Shri Ayodhya Dham, nestled in the lap of Mother Saryu, whose waters are pure and holy, is fully adorned for the grand confluence of divine joy, pride and devotion—the ‘Divine Festival of Lights’. The sacred fulfillment of years of anticipation and the faith of crores of followers of Sanatan Dharma is once again about to take the form of the golden glow of lakhs of lamps, proclaiming the eternal victory of light, truth and righteousness over darkness. Every particle of Ayodhya is filled with joy and vibrancy today. A heartfelt welcome and tribute to the Hon’ble Vice President, who is arriving to grace this divine and magnificent event, to the distinguished ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats from various friendly countries, to all the distinguished guests from India and abroad, and to the revered ascetics and devotees of Rama, on Lord Shri Rama’s sacred birthplace. Your presence at this sacred festival of equality, harmony, cultural unity and ‘the world is one family’ will make this festival of lights historic and unforgettable," said CM Yogi.

Meanwhile, as part of the celebrations of the 10th edition of Deepotsav, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly perform the Aarti of Shri Ramlala at the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Ahead of their visit, fleet trials were conducted, as other dignitaries, along with the Vice President and President, will also attend celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi and Ram Katha Park.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi stated that the city is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the President of India, who, according to him, would be the chief guest at this year's Deepotsav. "It is a great privilege for the Chief Minister and all of us that the President of India will be the chief guest at this year's Deepotsav. The entire city of Ayodhya eagerly awaits her arrival," said Tripathi.

Deepotsav is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile and his victory over Ravan. The celebrations will feature a two thousand one hundred drone show depicting episodes from the Ramayana, along with cultural performances by artists from five countries.

The Saryu Maha Aarti will involve two thousand one hundred and forty-seven participants, including public representatives, councillors and members of the public, while the ceremony will feature Vedic chanting and aarti along the riverfront. (ANI)