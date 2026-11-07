NSUI sends knives, cutters via online delivery to BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy's residence

In a unique protest, several online delivery executives were seen outside the residence of BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Saturday, delivering items that he had not ordered.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 18:15 IST
NSUI sends knives, cutters via online delivery to BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy's residence
Visual showing NSUI's online delivery protest outside BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy's residence in Bengaluru (Photo/NSUI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a unique protest, several online delivery executives were seen outside the residence of BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Saturday, delivering items that he had not ordered. The parcels, which contained knives and paper cutters, were allegedly booked by members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Later, NSUI State President Kirthi Ganesh issued a video statement confirming that the student wing had placed the orders. He said the protest was in response to remarks allegedly made by the senior BJP leader, who had reportedly said Congress leaders should be "cut into pieces and thrown into the Arabian Sea".

"In that background, on behalf of NSUI, we are sending materials to him online," Ganesh said in the video. "Narayanaswamy, you can choose whatever items you want. Try cutting even a single party worker into just one piece and show us," he added. The NSUI leader further called upon party workers and leaders across the state to continue placing similar orders to the BJP leader's residence, stating that he had shared Narayanaswamy's address and phone number in his bio to facilitate the campaign.

Concluding his statement, Ganesh issued a challenge, daring the Leader of Opposition to "touch even a single hair of a single worker." Reacting to the incident, Narayanaswamy said that Congress had sent him knives as a Deepavali gift through a quick-commerce company, with cash on delivery, and alleged that hundreds of orders had been placed in his name.

"This is a Deepavali season... Normally, people send sweets. They exchange sweets, but Congress Party has sent a knife as a gift to me. That too, through Blinkit, cash on delivery... Still, the Blinkit people are calling me because hundreds of orders have been sent to my address... This is the situation in Karnataka. These types of things Congress is practising. We are going to file a complaint against this," he told reporters. (ANI)

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