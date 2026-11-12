AAP announces 31 candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections after its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) held discussions on ticket distribution and feedback received through surveys. In a statement, the party said the PAC meeting saw detailed deliberations on the feedback received from surveys, with discussions continuing throughout the day.

"Today, there was a discussion on tickets for the Punjab elections in the PAC meeting. The feedback received in the survey reports was deliberated upon throughout the day," the party said. According to the list issued by AAP National Secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta, the candidates include Swaran S Salaria from Sujanpur, Rohit Syal from Pathankot, Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar and Guriqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian.

The party has fielded Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa, also known as Joban Randhawa, from Fatehgarh Churian, Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi, Talbir Singh Gill from Majitha, Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North and Jaskanwar Singh Gill, also known as Jassa Patti, from Patti. Other candidates include Advocate Harsimran Singh from Bholath, Davinder Pal Singh Ranga from Kapurthala, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara, Harjot Kaur Lohtia from Phillaur, Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur from Shahkot, Nitin Kohli from Jalandhar Central, Vaneet Dhir from Jalandhar North, Deepak Bali from Jalandhar Cantt and Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur.

AAP has nominated Sarabjot Singh Saabi from Mukerian, Robby Kang from Nawan Shahr, Jasvir Singh Garhi from Chamkaur Sahib, Parminder Singh Goldy from Kharar and Dr KNS Kang from Dakha. The remaining candidates are Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Dr Suhani Doda from Abohar, Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir from Balluana, Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian from Lambi, Gopal Singh from Bathinda Rural, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Vaninder Kaur Loomba from Shutrana.

The announcement was dated November 12, 2026, and signed by AAP National Secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta. The Legislative Assembly elections in Punjab are due next year. (ANI)