AAP drops several sitting MLAs, including Cabinet Minister; announces second list of 31 candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, dropping several sitting MLAs, including a Cabinet minister, and fielding new faces in multiple constituencies. The list, issued by AAP National Secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta, covers constituencies across the Majha, Doaba and Malwa regions.

In Amritsar North, the party has fielded Karamjit Singh Rintu in place of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who recently joined the BJP and resigned as a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. In the Patti constituency of Tarn Taran district, former minister and sitting MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar has been replaced by Jaskanwar Singh Gill, popularly known as Jassa Patti.

Similarly, Nitin Kohli has been nominated from Jalandhar Central in place of sitting MLA Raman Arora. In Chamkaur Sahib, AAP has fielded Jasvir Singh Garhi, who joined the party from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), replacing MLA Charanjit Singh. In Kharar, former minister and sitting MLA Anmol Gagan Mann has been replaced by Parminder Singh Goldy.

In Lambi constituency of Muktsar district, the party has dropped Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and fielded his relative Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian instead. In Bathinda Rural, Gopal Singh has been nominated in place of sitting MLA Amit Rattan, while in Shutrana, Vaninder Kaur Loomba has replaced sitting MLA Kulwant Singh Bazigar.

With this announcement, AAP has declared its second list of 31 candidates for the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly ahead of the 2027 elections. The list indicates significant changes in the party’s candidate selection, including replacements in several constituencies represented by sitting MLAs and a serving Cabinet minister. (ANI)