“Pick anyone from your party, step aside”: Owaisi dares Akhilesh Yadav to name Muslim CM face, recalls Muzaffarnagar riots

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, challenging him to name a Muslim leader from within his party as its Chief Ministerial candidate and questioning why he had not stepped aside to make way for such a leader. Responding to the political reactions to the newly formed 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', Owaisi asked Yadav to step aside and allow another leader from his party to take charge, recalling the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the displacement of thousands of people.

"Akhilesh Yadav should go ahead, name one! Pick anyone from your party and step aside to let them lead. Who is stopping you? You were the Chief Minister for so many years, and your tenure ended in 2017. Now you talk about having a Muslim Chief Minister? Take a look at yourself in the mirror! Remember the Muzaffarnagar incident? More than 50,000 people were left homeless. How can you even talk about 'safety'?" Owaisi told reporters. He defended the AIMIM's alliance with the Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram, saying it had been formed on the basis of mutual respect and with the objective of providing a strong political alternative in Uttar Pradesh.

"Our alliance has been formed with mutual respect, with the aim of providing a strong political alternative for Uttar Pradesh. We have named Chandrashekhar Sahab as our Chief Ministerial candidate," he said. Owaisi further alleged that his political opponents were uncomfortable with the alliance and were making erratic statements in response to its formation.

"They are feeling uneasy now, which is why they are making such nonsensical and erratic statements," he added. Meanwhile, reacting to Owaisi's remarks on the alliance, SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi questioned his role in the political developments in Uttar Pradesh and asked him to focus on issues in his home state.

"Well, the INDIA alliance already has the Muslim League. Why is Owaisi travelling from Hyderabad to lay the political groundwork for Chandrashekhar instead of strengthening his own position? I strongly object to Owaisi's referring to Muslims as "Abdul". The correct terms are Muslim or Musalman. Muslims must protect their own rights and choose their representatives through their own judgement, rather than depending on leaders from other states. Owaisi should focus on issues back home. There are attempts to convert the historic Charminar into a temple. Why doesn't he speak out on this issue?" Nadvi told ANI. Nadvi also defended Akhilesh Yadav, saying political activity was gaining momentum in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

"With elections not yet announced, political activity is picking up in Uttar Pradesh. Leaders are making efforts to strengthen their political positions and secure their place in the upcoming elections," Nadvi said. He expressed confidence that the people of Uttar Pradesh would continue to support the SP's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative and Akhilesh Yadav's message of social justice.

"However, the people of Uttar Pradesh have shown political awareness and supported the PDA and Akhilesh Yadav's message that social justice is the solution to the state's and country's problems. I believe Akhilesh Yadav will form the government in UP in the upcoming elections," he said. The remarks come amid political activity ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, following the announcement of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' by Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president Chandrashekhar Azad.

Owaisi had named Chandrashekhar Azad as the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate, saying the front would focus on issues concerning education, unemployment, healthcare and farmers. The alliance has also invited other political parties, including the SP and Congress, to join the front. Chandrashekhar Azad has announced that the alliance would contest all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)