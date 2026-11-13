Amit Shah to begin extensive Uttar Pradesh tour in November-end ahead of Assembly elections, hold meetings across all six regions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to undertake an extensive tour of Uttar Pradesh from the end of November to energise party workers and strengthen the BJP’s preparations ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. According to a BJP source, Shah will visit all six organisational regions of the state and hold meetings with party workers to boost morale and intensify the party’s election preparations.

The BJP is currently working on a plan to cover two regions in November as part of the first phase of the Home Minister’s tour. The party is also planning overnight stays by Shah in each of the six regions to ensure greater interaction with grassroots workers and local leadership.

Apart from meeting party workers, Shah will hold discussions with prominent leaders from the respective regions to formulate strategies and ensure their effective implementation on the ground. Following the regional-level meetings, the BJP is also preparing a broader programme under which the Home Minister is expected to hold district-level meetings and public gatherings as part of the party’s campaign strategy ahead of the Assembly elections.

The proposed outreach is aimed at strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level, coordinating with regional leadership and giving further momentum to the BJP’s electoral preparations in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)