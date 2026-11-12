UP's 2027 political chessboard gets new player with Owaisi-Azad alliance; Akhilesh welcomes move, rivals question intent

The formation of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president Chandrashekhar Azad has triggered a political debate in Uttar Pradesh, with opposition leaders questioning the alliance's intent, while Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the development ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday announced the formation of the alliance, with Owaisi naming Azad as its Chief Ministerial candidate and asserting that the front would prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from returning to power in the state for a third consecutive term.

The alliance aims to bring Dalit and Muslim communities onto a common political platform and build an alternative political formation in the state. It has also invited the Congress, SP and other opposition parties to join its fight against the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections. Owaisi said other political parties had failed to stop the BJP in successive elections and described the newly formed alliance as an emerging alternative in Uttar Pradesh.

“We believe that other political parties are incapable of stopping the BJP. The people of Uttar Pradesh have witnessed this in 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024. Therefore, our alliance is emerging as a strong alternative. We are fully confident and will work hard to achieve our political objectives,” he said. Owaisi further indicated that several leaders were in touch with Chandrashekhar Azad over the alliance and said the front intended to contest all Assembly constituencies in the state.

"There are leaders who are in touch with Chandrashekhar Sahab; as for anyone else, we will let you know...The plan is to contest elections across all the assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh,” he told reporters. Azad also said invitations had been extended to the Congress and other opposition parties to prevent the fragmentation of anti-BJP votes, adding that seats had been kept reserved for parties willing to join the alliance.

"We have extended an invitation to the Congress and all other opposition parties. If they wish to become part of a larger alliance that can defeat the BJP more effectively and prevent the fragmentation of opposition votes, we would certainly welcome them. Seats have been kept reserved for the opposition parties I mentioned, should they decide to join us. If they choose not to join, we will contest the elections with full strength. There are no disagreements between us. We will fight together like a family. There is no issue at all," he said. Reacting to the development, SP president Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, saying it would provide another option to voters and cost the BJP 2-3 per cent of its vote share in the upcoming elections.

In a post on X, Yadav said social change was necessary but asserted that its real success would depend on the emergence of a 'Political Change Front'. He said the SP would cooperate with those fighting communal forces and raising the concerns of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) community. "We welcome the ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’ (Social Change Front)! Change at the social level is certainly necessary, but true success will only be achieved when the ‘Rajneetik Parivartan Morcha’ (Political Change Front) becomes active. Whoever genuinely fights against communal forces for the welfare of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) community and raises the voice of the PDA society, we will cooperate in taking their honest voice to the public," Yadav said.

However, SP MP Ramashankar Rajbhar questioned Owaisi's political ambitions and maintained that the contest in Uttar Pradesh would primarily be between the NDA and the INDIA bloc. He alleged that the newly emerging alliances were intended to divert votes from the SP and the INDIA bloc, thereby benefiting the BJP.

"Owaisi should aim to become a Chief Minister. He ought to be fighting the battle for Hyderabad. In Uttar Pradesh, the contest will be a direct face-off between the NDA and the INDIA alliance," Rajbhar told ANI. "The alliances currently being formed have the real objective of benefiting the BJP--by siphoning off votes from the SP and the INDIA alliance. The people will reject it," he said.

SP spokesperson Juhi Singh also criticised the alliance, describing it as a formation of opportunistic forces and alleging an understanding with the BJP. "This is an alliance of opportunistic forces, formed simply to gain power, and they have an understanding with the BJP. They must first clarify whether they are fighting against the BJP or against other parties," she told ANI.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal termed the alliance an "alliance of convenience" and expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Uttar Pradesh again. He said political alliances often come together before elections but fall apart after electoral defeats. "Alliances are formed before elections, and after losing the elections, these alliances fall apart, and they hurl abuses at each other. So the people of the state already know that this is just an electoral alliance, just an alliance of convenience," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai alleged that the formation of a separate alliance could indirectly benefit the BJP by dividing Opposition votes. He questioned why the leaders had not joined the INDIA bloc. "This gives rise to the suspicion that they intend to act as the BJP's team and help the party. The INDIA bloc is already an alliance, and instead of joining it, they are forming a separate alliance and contesting elections independently," Dalwai said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also criticised Owaisi, alleging that his political strategy was aimed at creating a divide between Dalits and Sanatan Hindus. He described the alliance as being driven by the self-interest of the two leaders. “Owaisi has targeted Muslims and Dalits, but he has not targeted Christians. Dalits are a major pillar of Sanatan Dharma. Whether they belong to the Jatav community or any other section, our Dalit brothers are among the biggest supporters and followers of Sanatan Dharma... This alliance is based on the self-interest of two individuals, but behind it is a much bigger strategy by Owaisi. His strategy is to separate Dalits from Sanatan Hindus, and this attempt will not succeed,” Singh told ANI.

The proposed alliance seeks to consolidate Dalit and Muslim communities on a common political platform ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Muslims constitute approximately 19 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population, while Scheduled Castes account for around 21 per cent, making both significant sections of the state's electorate. Owaisi also launched a sharp attack on Akhilesh Yadav, challenging him to name a Muslim leader from within his party as its Chief Ministerial candidate and questioning why he had not stepped aside to make way for such a leader.

He asked Yadav to step aside and allow another leader from his party to take charge, recalling the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the displacement of thousands of people. "Akhilesh Yadav should go ahead, name one! Pick anyone from your party and step aside to let them lead. Who is stopping you? You were the Chief Minister for so many years, and your tenure ended in 2017. Now you talk about having a Muslim Chief Minister? Take a look at yourself in the mirror! Remember the Muzaffarnagar incident? More than 50,000 people were left homeless. How can you even talk about 'safety'?" he told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh will hold the next Assembly elections in 2027, with a major contest expected between the two most prominent parties, Bharatiya Janata Party and SP. In the current session, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 elected members, 258 of whom are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 107 from the SP, and 13 from the Apna Dal.

Congress, in alliance with the SP, is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh and is eyeing a win in the 2027 elections. In the 2022 polls, the Congress managed just two seats out of the 399 contested. AIMIM could not open its account in 2022 and is looking to consolidate Muslim votes and replicate its performance as in the Bihar elections in 2025. (ANI)