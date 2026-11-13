Punjab CM Mann announces OTS electricity relief scheme, to benefit 24 lakh families

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for domestic electricity consumers in the state, waiving all penalties and interest on outstanding electricity bills up to March 31, 2026, and providing relief worth Rs 518 crore to more than 24 lakh families. Addressing a press conference ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Mann said consumers would now be required to pay only the principal amount of their pending electricity bills under the scheme.

"All penalties and interest on outstanding bills up to March 31, 2026, have been completely waived. Now, only the principal amount needs to be paid—25 per cent of which can be paid immediately, and the remaining 75 per cent can be cleared in two easy instalments over the course of one year," the Chief Minister said. He said the decision would directly benefit more than 24 lakh families across Punjab and provide financial relief worth Rs 518 crore. Mann further announced that electricity connections that had been disconnected due to pending bills would also be restored under the scheme.

Describing the initiative as a major relief for domestic electricity consumers, the Chief Minister said, "A major relief for domestic electricity consumers in Punjab... Today, we have announced an 'OTS (One-Time Settlement) Scheme' for pending electricity bills." "Our government is the people's own government. Long live the revolution (Inquilab Zindabad)!" he added.

Meanwhile, launching a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Former Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar alleged that the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated and accused the ruling party of patronising goons and various mafias, including drug and sand mafias. Addressing a press conference, Jakhar also questioned the state government's handling of sacrilege incidents, criminal cases and security-related matters, while asserting that he would demand answers from AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia over the prevailing situation in Punjab.

Responding to remarks made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about him, Jakhar said, "I had once retired, and I remain outside of electoral politics. However, given the current state of Punjab, regardless of whether others’ consciences have awakened or not, my own conscience is alive, and I stand for Punjab." On whether he would contest the upcoming elections, Jakhar said, "Why would Sunil Jakhar contest an election? I had once retired from active politics. But the current situation in Punjab is such that goons hold sway. Therefore, I will demand answers from Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, even if the Chief Minister is merely a puppet. The decision on whether to contest an election will be made by the party."

Commenting on the possibility of an alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, and the reported possibility of Sukhbir Badal meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jakhar said, "Whatever happens, the decision will be made in Delhi." Taking aim at the alleged influence of criminal networks in Punjab, Jakhar said, "These people seek to win by relying on various mafias, specifically the drug and sand mafias. It is essential to rein them in and save Punjab from their clutches."

Citing an instance from Fazilka, he alleged, "In Fazilka, there is an individual facing 14 cases under the NDPS Act, yet the Punjab Police is providing him with security." Questioning the handling of a reported security threat to Kejriwal, Jakhar said, "The threat was allegedly received by Kejriwal in Delhi, yet the FIR is being registered in Mohali."

Referring to the former Chief Minister, he said, "The former Chief Minister ought to go and meet Amit Shah; however, he knows that if an investigation begins, all the lies and drama will be exposed." Jakhar also accused the AAP government of failing to address incidents of sacrilege and alleged that such incidents had increased since it came to power. "Incidents of sacrilege (beadabi) have increased since they came to power; their policy is to patronise and embolden goons," he said.

Referring to an incident involving Kejriwal's stay at a bungalow in Moga, Jakhar questioned the people associated with the ruling party and the government's actions. "Ever since Kejriwal stayed at that bungalow in Moga, it’s been clear what kind of people they are. They even convened legislative sessions in the name of religion -- but what actually came of that?" he said.

He further alleged that the AAP leadership was associating with people facing multiple criminal cases, contrasting them with Gursevak from Moga, who, according to him, had only one case against him. "Gursevak from Moga had only one case against him, yet the AAP folks are now embracing individuals who have 128 cases against them," Jakhar said. "Ever since they arrived, one scandal after another has been unfolding," he added.

Referring to alleged death threats against Kejriwal and his daughter, Jakhar said Jarnail Singh had received a WhatsApp call in which the caller threatened them and demanded Rs 7 crore. "Jarnail Singh received a WhatsApp call containing death threats against Kejriwal and his daughter; the caller demanded 7 crore rupees," he said.

Expressing doubts over the circumstances surrounding the demand, Jakhar remarked, "I wondered, what kind of fool would demand a mere 7 crore rupees from a man worth billions?" He further said, "That is just how dire the law and order situation in Punjab has become."

Issuing a political warning to Kejriwal, Jakhar said, "Kejriwal, you will have to reap the very seeds you have sown." "There are so many people who are still crying out for justice," he added. Referring to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Jakhar alleged that he had been provided VIP treatment in prison and that an interview had also been facilitated for him.

"They mention the name of Lawrence Bishnoi—the very same person they were providing VIP treatment to while he was in jail, even facilitating an interview for him," he said. Ahead of the forthcoming 2027 state assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to launch a major outreach initiative among Scheduled Caste voters in Punjab ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to a BJP source, as part of the initiative, the party is planning to organise the ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’ from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh, with BJP National President Nitin Nabin scheduled to flag off the yatra from Jalandhar, Punjab, on November 18. The yatra will conclude in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on December 3. (ANI)