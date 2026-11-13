AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI: Beardman, Marsh shine as Australia crush England by seven wickets

A historic six-wicket haul from pacer Mahli Beardman on debut and a half-century from Mitchell Marsh were the highlights as Australia beat England by seven wickets in Perth on Friday. Beardman scripted history on his One-Day International (ODI) debut against England on Friday, breaking a 38-year-old record with a sensational six-wicket haul in the first match of the series in Perth, according to the ICC.

Beardman returned impressive figures of 6/24, becoming only the second Australian male cricketer to claim five or more wickets on his ODI debut. His performance helped Australia bowl out England for just 131. Beardman joined Tony Dodemaide as Australia men's players to take five wickets on ODI debut. The youngster made an immediate impact on the pacy Perth Stadium surface, first dismissing England captain Harry Brook (1) before removing former skipper Joe Root (17) as the visitors slipped to 55/4 after 14 overs. Tom Banton (25), Will Jacks (25) and Gus Atkinson (29*) were the only ones to touch the 20-run mark for England.

Beardman continued his impressive spell by claiming the wickets of Jordan Cox (2), Sam Curran (0), Liam Dawson (0) and Jofra Archer (11) to complete his six-wicket haul. During the chase of 132 runs, Gus Atkinson removed Travis Head for a golden duck. Marsh (50 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) continued his fine run, putting a 61-run stand with Cooper Connolly (27 in 30 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Josh Inglis (23* in 42 balls, with two fours) and Matt Renshaw (26* off 38 balls, with five fours) finished the chase in 23.3 overs. Mahli, who won the 'Player of the Match' award, joined Scotland's Charlie Cassell (7/21 against Oman, 2024), South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (6/16 against Bangladesh, 2015), and West Indies bowler Fidel Edwards (6/22 against Zimbabwe, 2003) and Scotland's Lyle Robertson (6/52 against Canada, 2026) as the fifth bowler to take six-fer on ODI debut.

He joined the list of Aussie stars such as Merv Hughes, Brendon Julien, Stuart MacGill, Mark Cosgrove, Shaun Marsh, Matthew Wade, George Bailey, Phil Hughes, Xavier Bartlett in elite list of Aussies to have won the 'POTM' on ODI debut. (ANI)