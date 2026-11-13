Assam re-engages MK Yadava as Special Chief Secretary in Mines Department

The Assam government has re-engaged retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer MK Yadava as Special Chief Secretary of the Mines and Minerals Department for a period of two years, following the completion of his tenure in the Forest Department and the Gauhati High Court's closure of petitions challenging his administrative extensions. According to a notification issued by the Assam Personnel Department, the decision was taken following approval by the state Cabinet at its meeting held on Tuesday.

"Consequent upon approval of the Hon'ble Cabinet in its meeting held on 10-11-2026, the Governor of Assam is pleased to re-engage Shri M.K. Yadava, IFS (Retd.), Special Chief Secretary (Forest) as Special Chief Secretary, Mines & Minerals Department for a period of 2 (two) years w.e.f. 13-11-2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier with full administrative & financial powers," the notification stated. Yadava was earlier serving as Special Chief Secretary of the Forest Department.

Meanwhile, Tewari, IAS (RR-1993), Additional Chief Secretary to the Assam government, has been relieved of the charge of the Mines and Minerals Department. He also holds responsibilities in the Home and Political Department and serves as Chairman of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts (additional charge). The development comes after the Gauhati High Court closed petitions, including a writ petition filed by Amarjyoti Choudhury and a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rohit Choudhury, challenging Yadava's administrative tenures.

During the proceedings, the state government informed the court that Yadava's third extension as Special Chief Secretary of the Forest Department had ended on November 11, 2026, and that the Cabinet had decided against extending his engagement in the Forest Department or in any other capacity under it. The government also informed the court about Yadava's proposed contractual re-engagement in the Mines and Minerals Department for a fresh two-year term.

In its order, the Gauhati High Court observed, "Mr. P.N. Goswami, learned Additional Advocate General, Assam submits that the 3rd extension of the respondent no.3 as Special Chief Secretary (Forest), Assam had come to an end yesterday, i.e. 11.11.2026. Further, the Cabinet has taken a decision not to extend the engagement of the respondent no.3 as the Special Chief Secretary (Forest), Assam or in any other capacity under the Forest Department. However, the respondent no.3 is going to re-engage on a contractual basis in the Mines & Minerals Department by the Government of Assam. On considering all the above, we do not find any reason to continue with the present PIL. The PIL stands closed." With the closure of the petitions and the fresh government notification, Yadava has taken charge of his new assignment in the Mines and Minerals Department with effect from Friday. (ANI)