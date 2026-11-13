"Rahul Gandhi must get his head examined": Keralam BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismisses phone-tapping claim

Keralam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday hit back at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his phone-tapping allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Gandhi should "get his head examined" and alleging that his statements were based on lies. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said, "Rahul Gandhi, I can only safely say to him, with all respect, must get his head examined. Nobody is bothered tapping his phone. Nobody is interested in tapping his phone. If anybody is interested, it's to understand why his brain only functions on lies day after day."

However, in Hyderabad, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly defended Rahul Gandhi's allegations and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of avoiding a debate with the Leader of Opposition. Shrinate said Rahul Gandhi had challenged the Prime Minister to a debate and claimed that a majority of people even supported the idea.

"Rahul Gandhi as leader of the opposition has asked Prime Minister Modi to come for a debate. 73% people poll have said they want to see a debate between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi... The reality is that Mr Modi is running away from a debate because he knows he will be left exposed if he comes, but by not coming for a debate, he is exposing himself further. He acts at the behest of America," Shrinate told ANI. The remarks come after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday levelled serious allegations of him being surveilled by the Central government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having his phone tapped, while once again calling for the Prime Minister to agree to an open debate against him.

"The Prime Minister is aware of this because he has my phone tapped. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Rahul Gandhi said in a video posted by Congress on X. The LoP in Lok Sabha has said that the proof of PM Modi being under the control of "foreign powers" is already on his phone, and as such, the PM already knows what the proof is.

"The moment he (PM Modi) comes for an open debate, everybody will know who is being controlled by foreign powers, is an anti-national, since when, and lots of other details that I know and are on my phone," Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to agree to an open debate with him, challenging him openly on X and calling on close Union Ministers to convince the Prime Minister. (ANI)