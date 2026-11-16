"First meeting of alliance tomorrow": UP Congress chief expresses confidence ahead of 2027 Assembly polls 

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' on Monday said the INDIA alliance would hold its first meeting on Tuesday (November 17) to discuss preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, following a preparatory meeting and review held earlier in the day.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 14:00 IST
"First meeting of alliance tomorrow": UP Congress chief expresses confidence ahead of 2027 Assembly polls 
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' on Monday said the INDIA alliance would hold its first meeting on Tuesday (November 17) to discuss preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, following a preparatory meeting and review held earlier in the day. Speaking to ANI about the reported seat-sharing numbers, Mishra said she could not confirm the figures, as the alliance's top leadership was engaged in discussions on the matter.

"We have the first meeting of the alliance tomorrow.... I can't confirm these seat numbers on my own because our top leadership must have discussed it among themselves or provided a list. Yes, inputs were requested from all of us, including the state leaders," she said. Mishra also played down the electoral significance of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh, citing his vote share in the state.

"If you look at Owaisi ji's vote percentage in UP, it's below 0.5%. Many alliances have been made, and in politics, this kind of alliance happens before elections. In 2024, we saw how powerful, strong, and acceptable the INDIA alliance is. I think that the results for the INDIA alliance in 2027 will be even better than in 2024," she said. Recently, Owaisi and Azad announced the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The alliance has named Azad as its Chief Ministerial candidate and announced that it would contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together.

"In 2024, we saw how powerful, strong, and acceptable the INDIA alliance is. I think that the results for the INDIA alliance in 2027 will be even better than in 2024," she said. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has also expressed confidence in the election results for the alliance. "There is no doubt that the alliance will get more than 250 seats, and the BJP won't cross the 100-seat mark," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders at 10, Rajaji Marg, in the national capital to discuss the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. Following the meeting, Kharge said the discussions focused on the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the polls would set a new direction for the country's politics.

In a post on X, the Congress president said people in Uttar Pradesh were looking for change and wanted social justice, equal opportunities and stronger protection of the rights of marginalised sections. "Today, I held an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee regarding the state's political situation and the upcoming assembly elections. The forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will set a new direction for the nation's politics. The people of the state are looking toward change and wish to see social justice, equal opportunity, and the rights of marginalised sections strengthened," he wrote.

Following the meeting, Mishra said, "We discussed about the campaign which will launch in December. The meeting (of the INDIA alliance) will be held in Delhi." (ANI)

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