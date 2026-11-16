"Their party is inherently anti-Hindi, anti-Bengali, anti-Bihari": Rahul Sinha hits back at Kalyan Banerjee over Chhath Puja row

BJP MP Rahul Sinha on Monday criticised TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee over his remarks on arrangements for Chhath Puja in West Bengal, accusing the party of being anti-Hindi, anti-Bengali and anti-Bihari, and demanding action against its leaders. Reacting to Banerjee's remarks, Sinha said former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier insulted Hindi-speaking people by referring to them as guests in the state and asking them to behave accordingly. He claimed Kalyan Banerjee's comments reflected the attitude of the party's leadership.

“Previously, Mamata Banerjee herself had insulted Hindi-speaking people. She had stated that Hindi-speaking individuals are guests here and should behave like guests. If their leader, Mamata Banerjee, could insult Hindi speakers in such a manner, it is only natural that Kalyan Banerjee would do the same,” he said. The BJP MP further accused the TMC of being opposed to Hindi speakers, Bengalis and people from Bihar, alleging that the party had lost the support of the Muslim community as well.

“Their party is inherently anti-Hindi, anti-Bengali, and anti-Bihari; it shows affection only towards Muslims—yet even the Muslim community has abandoned them,” he said. Referring to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's earlier remarks about people from Gujarat, Sinha alleged that Kalyan Banerjee had now insulted the people of Bihar and demanded action against the TMC leaders over their statements.

The controversy erupted after Kalyan Banerjee alleged that the state was being taken over by non-Bengalis. Speaking to reporters on November 14, Banerjee accused the BJP of “destroying Bengali culture”. Questioning the Suvendu Adhikari government, he asked whether Bengalis still had a place in West Bengal and objected to the prominence given to Chhath Puja celebrations at Howrah railway station compared with arrangements for Durga Puja.

He also alleged that Bengalis had been reduced to second-category citizens in the state and warned that they could cease to exist if the situation continued for another five years. (ANI)