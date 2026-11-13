BJP workers to go door-to-door to assist voters in electoral roll revision: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak on Friday said the BJP would hold a major meeting with its district presidents regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, adding that party workers would visit voters’ homes to assist them in getting their names included in the electoral rolls. Pathak said the party would work in coordination with the Election Commission of India to facilitate the process.

“A major meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party is being held regarding SIR. All district presidents will be present. To assist the Election Commission of India, our party workers will visit every voter’s home and work to get their names added to the electoral rolls. BJP workers will go door-to-door to assist the public in this process,” Pathak said. Pathak also expressed confidence in the BJP’s electoral prospects, citing the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is reaching out to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the basis of the Prime Minister’s welfare schemes for the poor and the law-and-order situation in the state. The people’s blessings are with the BJP. I am reiterating that the BJP will return to power for the third time with a massive majority,” he said. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks targeting opposition leaders over their understanding of the Constitution and democracy, Pathak said Congress leaders had spent much of their lives in power and appeared to believe that it would never end.

“You know that since the time they were born, whether it is Rahul Gandhi or other Congress leaders, they have always been in power and feel that power will never slip away from them. However, the Congress has lost its political ground. When they opened their eyes, they saw big leaders and senior officials around them, and they remain intoxicated by that sense of power,” Pathak alleged. When asked about Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s remarks that he was being punished for building an educational institution as a Muslim, Pathak declined to comment, citing the matter’s pendency before the court.

“Look, this matter is before the court, so we will not say anything about it," Pathak said. (ANI)