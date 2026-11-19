Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday responded to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s challenge to contest elections from Ayodhya, saying he would also file his nomination from the constituency if Yadav did so. “If you file your nomination from there, I will also file my nomination. Let there be a direct, face-to-face contest,” Adityanath said while addressing the public rally.

He alleged that Yadav lacked the courage to contest elections head-on, adding that a weak person always strikes from behind. “He lacks the courage to fight head-on because a weak person always strikes from behind,” he said.

The Chief Minister further accused the Samajwadi Party of relying on mafia elements, obstructing employment opportunities for the youth and endangering the safety of women and traders in Uttar Pradesh. “These are the people who trampled Uttar Pradesh on the strength of the mafia, sabotaged youth employment, and endangered the safety of our daughters and traders,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath targeted the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of promoting hooliganism, anarchy, riots and curfews, while warning that anyone indulging in criminal activities would face strict action under the law. Yogi Adityanath said that every mafia is their ally, and they have always betrayed the public. He added that his government had curbed the hooliganism of goons and mafias and was preparing to take further action against them.

"If anyone tries to indulge in mafiagiri, it will not take long to reduce that mafia to dust. The Samajwadi Party is synonymous with hooliganism, anarchy, riots, and curfews. Every mafia is their ally, and they have always betrayed the public. Just as a dog's tail can never be straightened, these goons and mafias cannot be reformed unless they are straightened out with the force of the law, and that is precisely what our government is doing. We have curbed their hooliganism, and we are preparing to tighten the noose on them once again,” he said. (ANI)