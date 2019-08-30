International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK's Johnson says lawmaker attempts to stop no-deal Brexit make it more likely

Reuters London
Updated: 30-08-2019 17:50 IST
UK's Johnson says lawmaker attempts to stop no-deal Brexit make it more likely

Image Credit: ANI

Lawmakers who are seeking to block a no-deal Brexit are making it more likely that Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Johnson has pledged that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, either with or without a deal, and has said that keeping a no-deal Brexit on the table strengthens Britain's hand in seeking a new deal with the bloc.

"The more the parliamentarians try to block the no-deal Brexit, the more likely it is that we'll end up in that situation," Johnson told the BBC.

Also Read: U.S. House Speaker Pelosi urges Israel to reverse decision to block lawmakers' visit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019