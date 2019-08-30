US Democrat lawmaker pledges to keep his WH bid going despite failing to qualify next debate

Tim Ryan, US Congressman and a 2020 presidential hopeful, whose fund-raising merchandise includes a T-shirt with 'Namaste America' written on it, has vowed to keep his White House bid going despite failing to qualify for the televised Democratic presidential debate. Ryan's presidential campaign issued a statement on Thursday, saying his presidential effort would continue to build momentum despite not qualifying for the September 12 Democratic Party debate.

The 46-year-old Ohio Democrat, who has two separate campaigns for the 2020 elections, is inviting lobbyists and others to a September 25 fund raising reception to benefit his congressional reelection bid. "Obviously, you want on, but we're moving forward," Ryan was quoted as saying by a local website.

He said the metrics determining who is on the debate stage are "artificial" and his presidential campaign had been picking up recent endorsements, including from religious leaders in early primary states such as South Carolina. Ryan, as part of his fund raising campaign, came up with a grey T-shirt with 'Namaste America' written on it.

Like other T-shirts being sold as part of the merchandise to support his election campaign, it was also priced at USD 25. The September 12 showdown in Houston will be the first time the top Democratic contenders for 2020 have appeared on the same debate stage together, The New York Times reported.

Some of the other top Democratic presidential hopefuls are former US Vice President Joseph R Biden Jr, US Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders and US Senator for California Kamala Harris among others.

