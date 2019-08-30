Jailed MLA Anant Singhs wife meets Bihar Womens Commission

Wife of controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, sent to jail following recovery of an AK-47 rifle and some hand grenades from his house, on Friday approached the state Womens Commission with a bundle of complaints most of these directed against a young IPS officer whose father is a top leader of the ruling JD(U). Neelam Devi, the Mokama Independent MLAs wife, reached the Commissions office along with a handful of supporters and met Chairperson Dilmani Mishra in presence of a posse of journalists.

The legislators wife carried several documents bundled into a folder which she handed over to Mishra and complained in her oral submission about the high-handedness of Lipi Singh, Additional SP in-charge of Barh subdivision. She had supervised the raid conducted at Singhs house in Nadawa village under Mokama police station area on August 16.

The ASPs father Ram Chandra Prasad Singh is the JD(U)s leader in the Rajya Sabha. She had landed in a controversy last week when she reached a Delhi court to seek the MLAs transit remand in a vehicle owned by a party leader. I have high blood sugar and suffer from joint-related problems. But Lipi Singh refuses to let me have a seat in her presence. So humiliating and full of arrogance is her behavior towards me. She also uses foul language. I have suffered physically and mentally on account of her behavior, Neelam Devi alleged.

Notably, the MLA who was on Thursday remanded to two days in police custody by a court here - has been accusing the ASP of acting at the behest of vendetta-seeking leaders of the JD(U) ever since the incriminating objects were found at his house and a case under the stringent UAPA was slapped against him. Once known to be close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Singh has a long criminal history and was summoned to the state police headquarters last month to give his voice sample in connection with a case relating to an attempt on the life of a Mokama-based contractor-cum-gangster Bhola Singh.

The Mokama MLA fell out with Kumar ahead of the 2015 assembly polls when he quit the JD(U) but retained Mokama for the third consecutive term contesting as an Independent. Emerging from the Commissions office, Neelam Devi demanded an investigation into a video clip that has gone viral on the social media wherein youngsters are seen brandishing AK-47 rifles at a house purportedly belonging to Viveka Pehelwan, another Mokama-based muscleman with whom Anant Singh has had a running feud.

Barh police has said it was investigating the matter but has not found any evidence to suggest that the boys brandishing the automatic weapon and the spot where they were seen had any connection with Viveka. Meanwhile, Mishra told reporters we will study the file submitted by Neelam Devi. Further action may be taken if we find substance in her allegations..

