Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) Following are PTI's stories from

Following are PTI's stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL8 JH-NADDA BJP is a party of workers unlike other parties having foundation in parivarwad: Nadda Lohardaga (Jharkhand): Every party in the country has stood on "parivarwad" (politics of family/dynasty), but the BJP is a party of workers where common activists pasting posters on walls or selling tea have reached to the top position, its working president J P Nadda said Friday.

CAL9 AS-NRC-HAJELA "Ignorant" Mancha tries to mislead people on NRC: Hajela Guwahati: NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela has denied all charges levelled by a Guwahati-based citizens' forum and claimed that the group is "misleading" the people of Assam and "ignorant" of the basics of the verification system of the National Register of Citizens. CAL11 BH-OPPN-POLITICS All still not well within Bihar 'Mahagathbandhan'; RJD, HAM cross swords Patna: In yet another indication that all was not well within the opposition "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) in Bihar, RJD on Friday crossed swords with its ally Hindustani Awam Morcha after its president Jitan Ram Manjhi threw his hat in the ring for the post of Chief Minister if the alliance attained power next year.

CAL12 AS-NRC POLITICAL PARTIES NRC and the changing stands of pol parties Guwahati: The contentious NRC has occupied the centrestage in Assam from the publication of its first draft over a year and half ago and the major political parties in the state have repeatedly changed their positions on it. CAL13 AS-NRC-SONOWAL State govt will take up the cause of people left out in the NRC list: CM Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the state government will take up the cause of those excluded from the final NRC to be published Saturday and ensure that nobody is subjected to any "unnecessary harassment".

CAL16 AS-NRC SITUATION Assam normal on the eve of publication of final NRC Guwahati: The law and order situation in Assam is normal on the eve of publication of the final NRC and the Centre has rushed additional 51 companies of paramilitary forces to Assam to maintain law and order in the state, Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said on Friday. LGC5 BH-HC-ORDER Eleven-judge HC bench censures judge who flagged corruption in judiciary Patna: An 11-judge bench of the Patna High Court has observed that an order passed by a single-judge bench of the court, which was critical of the judicial system, was designed to shake people's confidence in the judiciary and lower its esteem to levels that may amount to be "contemptuous".

LGC6 WB-COURT-LD KHAGRAGARH Khagragarh blast case: 4 Bangladeshi nationals among 19 awarded jail terms Kolkata: A special NIA court on Friday awarded varying jail terms to 19 people, including four Bangladeshi nationals, in the Khagragarh blast case, in which links of terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were found..

