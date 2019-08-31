Final NRC list has raised fears of large number of Indians being excluded: CPI-M

The CPI-M on Saturday said the publication of final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has resulted in 19.06 lakh (over 1.9 million) persons being excluded from the list and has raised legitimate fears that a large number of Indian citizens have been excluded. The party said it is against the introduction of NRC in rest of India.

The CPI-M politburo said in a statement that it is important to ensure that all Indian citizens, who have not found a place in the list, are included. It said the government should spell out what will be the status and rights of those who have been excluded.

"Till their appeals are heard and the process is completed, the status quo should be maintained with regard to their existing rights and facilities," it said. The party said that an all-party meeting should be convened in Assam to discuss the matter.

Noting that those excluded can apply to the designated Foreigners Tribunals within 120 days for their cases to be heard, the party said the right to appeal should be processed through a judicial mechanism. "The Foreigners Tribunal is not a judicial body and functions more like an executive one. Moreover, as per the rules, it will consider the merit of the application before deciding to admit it. The CPI-M wants the right of appeal to be processed through a judicial mechanism. The Foreigners Tribunals are not adequate for this purpose," the party said.

It said that the present system of sending those declared as foreigners by the Tribunals to "detention camps" has to be stopped as it is violative of basic human rights. The party said the updating of the NRC in Assam came about in specific historical and political circumstances.

"The CPI-M is against the introduction of the NRC in the rest of India as the BJP government at the Centre intends to use this process for their divisive communal agenda for sharpening polarisation," the party said. (ANI)

