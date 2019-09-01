Senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari appointed as governor of Maharashtra

Senior BJP leaders Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Tamilisai Soundararajan were appointed as Governors of Maharashtra and Telangana on Sunday.

Former Union minister Arif Mohammed Khan and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya were appointed as Governors of Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, respectively, according to an official statement.

Fifty-eight-year-old Soundararajan, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and the party's national secretary, moves to Raj Bhavan in Telangana.

The post was under the dual charge of E S L Narasimhan, who was the Governor of Andhra Pradesh before its bifurcation. He recently demitted office.

Koshyari replaces Vidya Sagar Rao, whose five-year term came to an end. Former civil aviation minister Khan takes over as the Governor of Kerala, replacing P Sathasivam, the former chief justice of India whose five-year term came to an end.

Dattatreya has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh replacing Kalraj Mishra, who moves to Rajasthan.

