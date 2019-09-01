Following are the top foreign stories at 2100 hours

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday issued a stark warning to rebels within his own Conservative Party to fall in line with his Brexit plans or risk a government led by Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. By Aditi Khanna

FGN17 US-TRUMP-LD INDIAN Trump nominates Indian-American attorney to federal judgeship

Washington: President Donald Trump has nominated prominent Indian-American attorney Shireen Mathews as a judge of the US District Court for the Southern District of California.

FGN13 US-LDALL SHOOTING 5 killed, 21 injured in Texas mass shooting: police

Houston, Sep 1 (PTI) At least five persons were killed and 21 others injured when a gunman opened fire at random on Saturday in the second mass shooting in the US state of Texas in a month, police said. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN9 US-CHINA-TARIFFS Trump moves ahead with new tariffs on Chinese products

Washington: Washington moved ahead Sunday with new tariffs on Chinese imports as it stepped up a high-pressure campaign aimed at coercing Beijing to sign a new trade deal even amid fears of a further slowing of US and world growth. (AFP)

FGN28 YEMEN-CONFLICT-TOLL More than 100 believed killed in Yemen air strike: ICRC

Sanaa: More than 100 people are believed to have been killed when the Saudi-led coalition fighting Huthi rebels launched an air strike on a detention centre in Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday. (AFP) IND IND

