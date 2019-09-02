Canberra CM meets his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, discusses a range of issues

Canberra Chief Minister Andrew Barr met his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Monday and discussed on a range of issues with key focus on health and education. A delegation from Canberra, comprising Barr and representatives of University of Canberra and University of New South Wales-Canberra branch is here to discuss possible collaboration between the two national capitals.

The meeting was held at Delhi Secretariat. "The two cities are capitals and have a lot in common. Canberra is a very small city by Indian standards. It is now the sixth largest Australian city and is emerging a international leader in several areas, particularly health and education.

"We have just had a very productive discussion about right policy settings to encourage basic health and education outcomes," Barr told PTI after the meeting. He said this mission provides an opportunity for further engagement between the two national capitals to strengthen the India-Australia relationship.

"Our particular areas of focus are health and education, tourism research and development. I think there's a lot of potential for that further partnership. "I will be in Delhi looking to further build on those strong ties with a particular emphasis on university engagement and partnership and tourism promotion," he said.

